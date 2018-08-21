Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Coming Back for Fall

Looks like Dairy Queen is trying to steal Starbucks‘ thunder.

As a smooth, creamy segue from summer to fall, the ice cream chain has announced that it’s bringing back its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard starting September 3—roughly a week after the much-anticipated return of the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 28.

The soft serve-based treat is made up of vanilla ice cream blended with actual pieces of pumpkin pie (a milkshake technique we highly recommend), then finished with whipped topping and a light dusting of nutmeg. They come in four sizes and, as is tradition with the Blizzard, each is served upside down to highlight its thick consistency.

This is just a drop in the pond of what is expected to be another booming pumpkin spice season, with everything from pancake mix to cream cheese to Oreos getting infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and other warm spices in an attempt to fill the void in our hearts that comes with the death of summer.

The Pumpkin Spice Blizzard will be available at participating Dairy Queen locations, which can be found on their website, for an unspecified limited time.