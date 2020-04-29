Dairy Queen Now Has a Pink Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard and It Looks Magical

Did the world really need another pink treat? The answer is yes

Warmer weather is quickly approaching, and Dairy Queen just released a new limited edition Blizzard flavor to get us amped for the summer months.

Dairy Queen’s latest treat is the Frosted Animal Cookie blizzard, and will take you back to childhood. The dreamy pink ice cream creation is full of frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti icing blended into the chain’s signature soft serve. The finished product is a magical frozen dessert scattered with cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles.

The blizzard is a part of Dairy Queen’s summer menu, which the chain already rolled out, and there are a bunch of other treat options to choose from including the Cotton Candy blizzard, the Oreo Cheesecake blizzard and the Raspberry Fudge Bliss blizzard—all of which are available nationwide for a limited time.

While you won’t be able to enjoy this frosted treat in stores for the time being, Dairy Queens across the country are open for drive thru orders, pickup and delivery.

As we get closer to the hot summer months, we’re hoping that Dairy Queen brings back their Blizzard Flights. The “Mini Blizzard Treat Flights,” as DQ calls them, were available during the month of May last year. The flights allowed indecisive patrons to choose three mini Blizzard flavors and came in an adorable cardboard cup holder that allowed you to hold all three mini Blizzards in one hand.