Dairy Queen Has a New Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard for the Holidays

Can we ever have too many Oreo-inspired creations? Of course not!

With Thanksgiving over, the holiday season is officially in full swing, and Dairy Queen has added two new Blizzards to its menu to celebrate. The first is the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard—an upgraded version of their original Oreo Blizzards—and the second is the refreshing Candy Cane Chill Blizzard.

The Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard is blended with soft serve vanilla ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces and hot fudge, while the Candy Cane Chill is more like peppermint bark with vanilla ice cream in a cup. Both desserts can be topped with a dollop of whipped cream if you want more bang for your buck.

Before now, the Oreo Cookie Treat Blizzard and the Royal Oreo Blizzard were the only continuous Oreo cookie-studded frozen treats on the Blizzard menu. In September, DQ also gave Starbucks’ popular Pumpkin Spice Latte a bit of competition after bringing back their nutmeg-dusted seasonal Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

The two new flavors will be sold at participating restaurants for a limited time beginning on December 3.