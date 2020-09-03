Dairy Queen Launches a Blizzard-Scented Candle Line for Fall and We Are Obsessed

It's officially September, which means it's time to start bringing out your fall decor—and this year you just might want to add these sweet candles from Dairy Queen to your stash.

Dairy Queen just brought back their Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection that features six scents inspired by the fall Blizzard menu. The pack includes four new scents of Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard, Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, Brownie Dough Blizzard, and Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard and two returning favorites Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We got an exclusive sneak preview of the candles and they are so good. Each 4-oz candle smells heavenly, but an early favorite has to be the Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard. The scent perfectly mimics the delicate smell of a sweet, ripe strawberry with a hint of rich melted chocolate.

If your tastebuds are definitely jealous of your nose, you can stop by your local DQ to nab a Blizzard to match your favorite candle.

The candles launch at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be available online at DQCandlecCollection.com while supplies last. The whole set is $25 and 100% of the proceeds are being donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Image zoom Dairy Queen

That fall feeling has come seriously early this year, with many brands rolling out their autumnal menus in mid-August.