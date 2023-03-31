Dairy Queen Location Searching for Their Stolen 15-Foot Spoon Is Offering Free Blizzards as a Reward

A Dairy Queen in Phoenix remains perplexed after their giant spoon statue was stolen last week.

The 15-foot statue, modeled after the plastic red spoons Dairy Queen gives with their Blizzards, was secured against the side of the building. According to owners Puja Kalra and Raman Kalra, it was a popular spot for customers to snap a photo.

The Kalras expressed their concern for the missing spoon, which was stolen between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. After watching their surveillance video, the couple thinks the perpetrators had done this before.

"They were so precise about it like they had done it before," Raman told the Associated Press. "They just wiggled their way through and made sure the spoon was not damaged."

The video allegedly showed two people unscrewing the statue and then taking off on a "small motorbike." The Phoenix police are investigating the theft but have not identified any suspects, according to the AP.

Raman told the outlet that the spoon would cost $7,000 to replace.

"I appeal to the person. This spoon is too big to eat anything," Raman said. "We want you to bring it back. We will not ask any questions."

In a plea to the community for help searching for the spoon, staff at the store's location will start wearing T-shirts that say "Where's my spoon?" They also posted flyers around Phoenix for tips about the spoon's location. The reward is one Blizzard treat in every flavor of the summer menu, which was announced earlier this week.

