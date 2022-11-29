Lifestyle Food Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard The candy cane chill Blizzard is also returning to DQ's holiday menu By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 01:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dairy Queen It's the most wonderful time of the year to grab a Dairy Queen Blizzard! The ice cream chain just revealed the December flavors of the month and they scream holiday cheer. Dairy Queen's new confection is the frosted sugar cookie Blizzard. Made with chewy sugar cookie bites and icing mixed with festive sprinkles, the new frozen treat is blended with the chain's soft serve. The menu lineup — available at participating DQ restaurants through December — spotlights returning seasonal favorites, including the candy cane chill Blizzard, which is made with candy cane pieces, chocolate chunks, and vanilla soft serve. Dairy Queen All the Food and Drink-Inspired Apparel and Accessories Out There In September, the chain dropped three new fall Blizzards. The first was the cinnamon roll centers Blizzard — a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It was made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. And for a candy-packed treat, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard combined Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with whole peanuts and pretzels into vanilla soft serve. To round out the salty-sweet treat, it was topped with caramel. L: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen R: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors The Snickers Brownie Blizzard was the chain's third new fall item on the menu. It was packed with pieces of Snickers bars, brownie pieces and caramel topping all blended with creamy soft serve. Along with the autumn lineup, DQ released fall items that don't belong on the menu, but in customers' homes: Blizzard-scented throw pillows. The first pillow was inspired by the Cinnamon Roll Centers dessert and was shaped like the breakfast pastry, while the second stand-out pillow resembled a pumpkin pie.