Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard

The candy cane chill Blizzard is also returning to DQ's holiday menu

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 01:14 PM
Dairy Queen holiday menu
Photo: Dairy Queen

It's the most wonderful time of the year to grab a Dairy Queen Blizzard!

The ice cream chain just revealed the December flavors of the month and they scream holiday cheer.

Dairy Queen's new confection is the frosted sugar cookie Blizzard. Made with chewy sugar cookie bites and icing mixed with festive sprinkles, the new frozen treat is blended with the chain's soft serve.

The menu lineup — available at participating DQ restaurants through December — spotlights returning seasonal favorites, including the candy cane chill Blizzard, which is made with candy cane pieces, chocolate chunks, and vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen holiday menu
Dairy Queen

In September, the chain dropped three new fall Blizzards. The first was the cinnamon roll centers Blizzard — a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It was made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping.

And for a candy-packed treat, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard combined Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with whole peanuts and pretzels into vanilla soft serve. To round out the salty-sweet treat, it was topped with caramel.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen
R: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen

The Snickers Brownie Blizzard was the chain's third new fall item on the menu. It was packed with pieces of Snickers bars, brownie pieces and caramel topping all blended with creamy soft serve.

Along with the autumn lineup, DQ released fall items that don't belong on the menu, but in customers' homes: Blizzard-scented throw pillows.

The first pillow was inspired by the Cinnamon Roll Centers dessert and was shaped like the breakfast pastry, while the second stand-out pillow resembled a pumpkin pie.

Related Articles
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
'Baking It' Season 2: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Get Musical in the Peacock Show's New Opening
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Ate a Thanksgiving Pie Off the Floor After Dropping It: 'Peak Gluttony'
Guy Fieri and family
Guy Fieri Says He 'Could Not Be More Proud' of His Sons and Nephew on Their Family Thanksgiving
In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022 in Daly City, California. Krispy Kreme reported strong first quarter earnings with net income of $4 million compared with a loss of $3.06 million one year ago.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Pies
Pregnant Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off the 3 Pies She Made for Thanksgiving
Kitchen Brand Deals Cyber Monday Tout
The Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals from Kitchenaid, Keurig, Breville, and More Are Up to 60% Off
Our Place Black Friday Deals Last Chance
The Viral Pan That Racked Up a Waitlist of 50,000 People Is Under $100 for Just 2 More Days
Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'
Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZMzEDpUza/ marthastewart48 Verified my thanksgiving decorations were basically all about the bird! 112 at last count! glass, wood, gilded, golden, metal, composite , porcelain etc etc fun for kids to count. keeps each busy for at least twenty minutes! 1h
Martha Stewart Shares Photos of Her Extensive Decorative Turkey Collection — Featuring 112 Different Turkeys!
thanksgiving leftover recipes
Epic Turkey Sandwiches to Make with Your Thanksgiving Leftovers
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Makes Barbecue Pulled Turkey Sandwiches with Leftover Cranberry Sauce
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Elevate Thanksgiving Leftovers with Tieghan Gerard's Turkey & Croissant Croque Madame
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Antoni Porowski Transforms Thanksgiving Dinner into a Stuffing & Mashed Potato Latke Sandwich
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Craig Melvin; Bobby Flay
Craig Melvin's Mom Calls Him Out on TV, Asks Bobby Flay to Have Her Son Help Cook on Thanksgiving
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
Hurry! This Best-Selling Ninja Air Fryer Is 40% Off at Amazon Right Now — Its Lowest Price Ever