Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard

It's the most wonderful time of the year to grab a Dairy Queen Blizzard!

The ice cream chain just revealed the December flavors of the month and they scream holiday cheer.

Dairy Queen's new confection is the frosted sugar cookie Blizzard. Made with chewy sugar cookie bites and icing mixed with festive sprinkles, the new frozen treat is blended with the chain's soft serve.

The menu lineup — available at participating DQ restaurants through December — spotlights returning seasonal favorites, including the candy cane chill Blizzard, which is made with candy cane pieces, chocolate chunks, and vanilla soft serve.

In September, the chain dropped three new fall Blizzards. The first was the cinnamon roll centers Blizzard — a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It was made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping.

And for a candy-packed treat, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard combined Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with whole peanuts and pretzels into vanilla soft serve. To round out the salty-sweet treat, it was topped with caramel.

The Snickers Brownie Blizzard was the chain's third new fall item on the menu. It was packed with pieces of Snickers bars, brownie pieces and caramel topping all blended with creamy soft serve.

Along with the autumn lineup, DQ released fall items that don't belong on the menu, but in customers' homes: Blizzard-scented throw pillows.

The first pillow was inspired by the Cinnamon Roll Centers dessert and was shaped like the breakfast pastry, while the second stand-out pillow resembled a pumpkin pie.