Dairy Queen Brings Back Free Cone Day for the First Day of Spring

Customers can celebrate Free Cone Day at participating Dairy Queens on March 20

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Published on March 10, 2023 01:04 PM
Inside Manhattan's First Dairy Queen Location Ahead of the Grand Opening

Dairy Queen's annual springtime celebration is back.

On Mon. March 20, all non-mall Dairy Queen locations are welcoming the season with Free Cone Day. While supplies last, customers will be able to drop into participating Dairy Queen locations and pick up a free, small vanilla soft-serve cone.

Ice cream fans are limited to one free cone per visitor, and the offer is not valid for mobile or delivery orders.

This will be Dairy Queen's second year of Free Cone Day after it went on a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

In Feb., Dairy Queen released a churro-dipped cone at all of its locations after testing the flavor in limited trials for the past few years.

The new cone features the chain's classic vanilla soft serve encased in a churro-flavored coating and dusted with cinnamon sugar to fully invoke the sweet treat's inspiration.

In addition to the release of the new churro cone, Dairy Queen released some sweet concoctions inspired by St. Patrick's Day.

The first is a mint brownie blizzard for a chocolatey minty treat featuring brownie pieces, chocolate chunks, crème de menthe and vanilla soft serve. The chain also released their "Under the Rainbow Shake" which blends together vanilla ice cream, strawberry flavoring and rainbow sprinkles.

In more frozen treat news, Disney Park's famous Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores. Starting in April, the iconic treat will be available in the classic pineapple flavor as well as strawberry and mango flavors.

