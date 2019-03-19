Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day Is Back on Wednesday for the First Day of Spring

Spring is here and there’s free ice cream—what could be better?

Dairy Queen is ushering in the warmer weather with the return of their DQ Free Cone Day on Wednesday, March 20 (the first day of spring). Like always, the fast food company is handing out one complimentary vanilla soft-serve cone to customers all over the country.

The deal is only good for one per customer and is not valid at DQ mall locations or their DQ Grill & Chill restaurants.

To celebrate this year, Dairy Queen conducted a survey to find out if a free DQ cone would make people happy — and 92.2 percent of Americans said it would, according to a press release.

“I’m already feeling better,” one participant says in promotional video when one of the company’s signature curly-topped ice creams appears in front of her. “Like running through a field of puppies, happy.”

Customers on social media are also already feeling the love for the unofficial holiday.

“I worked on free cone day last year. Everybody had a smile on their face,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Oh yes!” added another. “Looking forward to 🍦.”

To continue the happiness, Dairy Queen is offering small regular or dipped soft serve cones for just 50 cents from March 21-31 if you download the DQ mobile app.