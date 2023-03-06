Dairy Queen Releases Churro-Dipped Cones and 2 St. Patrick's Day Desserts

Dairy Queen’s newest ice cream cone is dipped in a churro-flavored coating and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar 

By
Published on March 6, 2023 01:48 PM
Dairy Queen Churro Cone
Photo: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen's new dessert has sugar, spice and everything nice.

The ice cream spot started serving their new churro-dipped cones on Feb. 27 at all locations. The menu item is available nationally following limited trials over the past few years.

The new cone includes vanilla soft serve dipped in churro-flavored coating and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar just like the fried dessert its inspired by.

A representative for Dairy Queen did not confirm how long the churro-dipped cones will be available but, for now, fans can swing by the chain to try it in four sizes: kid, small, medium or large.

The churro cone is not the only new menu item at DQ. The latest "Blizzard of the Month" is a mint brownie blizzard. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the green treat blends brownie pieces, chocolate chunks, vanilla ice cream and minty crème de menthe.

The chain also released a new"Under the Rainbow Shake," which is vanilla soft serve blended with strawberry flavor and rainbow sprinkles, and topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles.

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake
McDonald’s

St. Patty's Day dessert lovers can also head to McDonald's for the much-anticipated return of the Shamrock Shake. The minty treat debuted in 1970 in honor of the Irish holiday and features a creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and complete with a whipped topping.

Related Articles
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake
McDonald's Will Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Return of the Shamrock Shake
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Dairy Queen holiday menu
Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard
Dairy Queen Valentine's Day
Dairy Queen Drops Their Valentine's Day Treats Including a New Triple Truffle Blizzard
Krispy Kreme Announces Heart-Shaped Donuts with Hershey's for Valentine's Day
Krispy Kreme Releases Heart-Shaped Donuts Stuffed with Hershey's Chocolate for Valentine's Day
Super Nintendo World Food
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Open! See the Food at Toadstool Cafe
Cold Stone Creamery FM Resses Cup
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
Trader Joe’s Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites
Trader Joe's Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites
Dairy Queen Fall Blizzards
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
Dairy Queen Blizzards
Dairy Queen Releases Summer Blizzard Menu Featuring 2 New Flavors
Trader Joe's holiday products
All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
ihop holiday menu
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
Strawberry Crunchies
Carvel's Signature Crunchies Now Come in a Strawberry Flavor
Carvel Brookie
Carvel Drops New Brookie Ice Cream Flavor That's a Mashup of Two Favorite Desserts
Krispy Kreme Ice Cream
Krispy Kreme Now Offers Glazed Donut Soft Serve Ice Cream — Plus Donut-Inspired Milkshakes