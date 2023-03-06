Dairy Queen Releases Churro-Dipped Cones and 2 St. Patrick's Day Desserts

Dairy Queen's new dessert has sugar, spice and everything nice.

The ice cream spot started serving their new churro-dipped cones on Feb. 27 at all locations. The menu item is available nationally following limited trials over the past few years.

The new cone includes vanilla soft serve dipped in churro-flavored coating and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar just like the fried dessert its inspired by.

A representative for Dairy Queen did not confirm how long the churro-dipped cones will be available but, for now, fans can swing by the chain to try it in four sizes: kid, small, medium or large.

The churro cone is not the only new menu item at DQ. The latest "Blizzard of the Month" is a mint brownie blizzard. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the green treat blends brownie pieces, chocolate chunks, vanilla ice cream and minty crème de menthe.

The chain also released a new"Under the Rainbow Shake," which is vanilla soft serve blended with strawberry flavor and rainbow sprinkles, and topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles.

McDonald’s

St. Patty's Day dessert lovers can also head to McDonald's for the much-anticipated return of the Shamrock Shake. The minty treat debuted in 1970 in honor of the Irish holiday and features a creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and complete with a whipped topping.