Dairy Queen Makes 'Difficult Decision' to Cancel Free Cone Day 2021 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

This is the second year in a row the ice cream chain has postponed its Free Cone Day due to the pandemic

Sorry Dairy Queen lovers, you're going to have to wait yet another year to get your free cone.

For the second year in a row, Dairy Queen has cancelled its annual Free Cone Day to avoid large crowds amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company announced last week.

The chain traditionally gives out free small vanilla soft-serve cones to customers every year on the first day of spring.

"As spring approaches, we all look forward to Free Cone Day, an event that attracts long lines at our restaurants. Given the state of COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind," the company shared in a statement.

Dairy Queen said it hopes to return next year for the highly-anticipated event.

"We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way," the chain said. "From all of us at DQ, thank you for understanding."

Dairy Queen isn't the only chain to cancel its free-food promotions because of the pandemic.

Last week, IHOP canceled National Pancake Day to prevent crowds at their restaurants. However, the chain will be giving out "IOUs for FREE pancakes in April," the company announced on Instagram.

Over the summer, Chick-fil-A postponed its Cow Appreciation Day until further notice due to the spikes in coronavirus cases across the U.S.

The day, which honors the chain's mascots, has been a yearly staple since 2005. Customers who come to the restaurant wearing anything cow-themed receive free food. A new date has not been scheduled yet.

Ben & Jerry's also postponed its annual Free Cone Day back in March. Since 1979, the ice cream company has hosted Free Cone Day in mid-April to celebrate the anniversary of its founding. It has become a fan-favorite holiday, but it has still not been rescheduled.

"This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local Governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19," Ben & Jerry's announced on their website.

Despite the cancellation of Free Cone Day, Ben & Jerry's scoop shops around the country have remained open for business.