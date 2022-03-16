Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back Free Cone Day on March 21 After 2 Year Hiatus

Dairy Queen is giving fans a sweet treat this month.

On Monday, March 21, non-mall DQ restaurants across the country are inviting everyone to Free Cone Day, their annual springtime celebration.

While supplies last that day, customers can enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with DQ's signature curl on top.

The offer is limited to on per person, and may not be valid on delivery or mobile offers. For more details, visit DairyQueen.com to find a local store.

DQ is also hoping fans will share in the enthusiasm by tagging them on social media (@DairyQueen) and using the hashtags, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.

Of course, Dairy Queen isn't the only ice creamery that celebrates Free Cone Day.

Ben & Jerry's typically has a similar offering during the second week of April, though, like at Dairy Queen, the event has been canceled in the past two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We hoped to host Free Cone Day soon, but it's not looking possible this year," Ben & Jerry's writes on a message on its website currently. "Worry not! We're putting all our energy into the most epic summer of scooping to date! Giving us a chance to flex our scooping arms and get back into prime Free Cone Day shape!"