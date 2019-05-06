Dairy Queen Now Has Blizzard Flights for Those Who Can't Decide on One Flavor

For many people, summer isn’t summer without a trip to Dairy Queen to scarf down one of their thick, creamy Blizzards. But with so many flavors to choose from, making decisions can be difficult. This summer, DQ is fixing that problem by serving their Blizzards in flight form, allowing you to sample three flavors at once.

The “Mini Blizzard Treat Flights,” as DQ is calling them, are available now through the end of May, and come in an adorable cardboard cup holder that allows you to hold all three mini Blizzards in one hand.

In addition to the classics, there are a bunch of new summer Blizzard flavors that will be on the menu until the end of August, so you’ve got plenty of options for filling up that flight. You’ve got chocolatey flavors like Oreo Cookie Jar, S’mores and Brownie Dough, while fruit fiends can opt for the Summer Berry Cheesecake, made with real raspberries, blackberries and blueberries.

Other new summer Blizzard flavors include Caramel Cannonball, a blend of caramel-coated truffles and crunchy toffee pieces, and Cotton Candy, which comes with pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles layered in and on top of the ice cream.

If you’re not into Blizzards (first of all, who even are you?) DQ has some other new treats on the menu to give a try, like their new “Cupfections”—basically, a bigger version on an ice cream sundae with baked goods and sweet toppings layered throughout. Cake lovers can also try out either a Chocolate or Strawberry Cake Shake—a hand-blended milkshake topped with chunks of decadent cake.

Finally, if you can’t go to DQ without getting one of their signature dipped cones, you might want to give the new Dreamsicle Dipped Cone a go. The nostalgia-inducing flavor tastes just like an orange creamsicle, with a bright orange crunchy coating covering the sweet vanilla soft serve. As always, it has the classic curl on top!

The price of the flights varies by location, so call your local store before heading in.