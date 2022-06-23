Daily Harvest Recalls Lentil Dish After Consumers Report Getting Sick on Social Media

"Your health and well-being are our top priority," Daily Harvest said in a statement announcing that it is recalling its French Lentil and Leek Crumbles dish

Daily Harvest is issuing a recall.

The food delivery service announced on Wednesday that it has issued a voluntary recall of its French Lentil and Leek Crumbles dish.

In a notice obtained by PEOPLE, Daily Harvest founder and CEO Rachel Drori said that the company is "taking this very seriously and doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this. Your health and well-being are our top priority."

The brand added that they have "reached out multiple times directly to consumers who received the product, instructing them to dispose of it and not eat it," also noting, "The last thing we'd want is for anyone else to be impacted."

"We are doing everything we can, as quickly as we can to identify the root cause. Nothing matters more than the health and safety of our customers and we deeply value the trust you put in us and our food every day," Daily Harvest also said.

Daily Harvest was founded back in 2015, and is a food subscription company that ships frozen and organic pre-made food products.

The brand introduced the French Lentil and Leek Crumbles dish to its line in April 2022 as a solo meal or as an addition to other dishes or products.

The recall of the product comes about after consumers reported sickness — including nausea, vomiting and liver damage — on social media sites such as Reddit, Twitter and Instagram as a result of eating the dish, per NPR.

Daily Harvest has since "launched an investigation to identify the root cause of the health issues being reported," and is "working closely with the FDA and with multiple independent labs to investigate" the illnesses reported.