Dad Gives Hilarious Review of Daughter's Play Restaurant with a Message About Supporting Black Businesses

A father's post about his daughter's "restaurant" quickly captivated the internet and spread an important message amid nationwide protests against George Floyd's death.

Christophe Kyle recently shared a funny "review" of his 18-month-old daughter's play restaurant, which he called Ava's Kitchen. In the now-viral post, Kyle shared a photo of his daughter, Ava, dressed in a chef hat and apron while he sat nearby at a mini table decked out with condiments, cutlery, and heart-shaped balloons.

"So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April," Kyle began the caption. "It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner."

He goes on to playfully criticize the restaurant — starting with the balloons. "I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s," Kyle continues in the caption before moving on to the customer service.

"I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol," Kyle explains. Paw Patrol's official Instagram account even commented, "Seems like a good enough reason to take a 20 min break!"

Kyle rounded out the caption with a candid message about supporting black-owned businesses: "Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance. Let’s not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake."

After multiple media outlets picked up on the post with thousands of comments, Kyle followed up with another adorable post showcasing how popular Ava's Kitchen has gotten. "Just pulled back up to @myavachristine Kitchen after she went viral this past weekend and whewww, she got a line down the block y’all!," he wrote in the post that features a long line of stuffed animals waiting to be seated.

