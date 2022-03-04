Cyndi 'Hyacinth' Kane's Stromboli Alfredo With Chicken & Ham
"This kid-friendly recipe uses refrigerated pizza dough, jarred sauce and rotisserie chicken, so you'll have dinner on the table in a flash!" says the author of the new Save-It-Forward Suppers cookbook
Gallery
Recipe Summary
"This kid-friendly recipe uses refrigerated pizza dough, jarred sauce and rotisserie chicken, so you'll have dinner on the table in a flash!" says Cyndi "Hyacinth" Kane, the author of the new Save-It-Forward Suppers cookbook and The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's best friend.
"Though this recipe has a pizza vibe, which makes it kid-friendly, I surreptitiously slip in some baby spinach," explains Kane. "It's also flexible, if you are avoiding carbs then you can use the filling ingredients to make a salad while the kids enjoy their carbs."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Turn leftovers into "toasty pinwheels" for lunch, says Kane. Cut the stromboli into 1 1⁄2-inch slices and bake at 400° until hot and melty, about 10 minutes. Serve it with soup or salad.