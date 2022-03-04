Cyndi 'Hyacinth' Kane's Stromboli Alfredo With Chicken & Ham

"This kid-friendly recipe uses refrigerated pizza dough, jarred sauce and rotisserie chicken, so you'll have dinner on the table in a flash!" says the author of the new Save-It-Forward Suppers cookbook

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
7
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

"This kid-friendly recipe uses refrigerated pizza dough, jarred sauce and rotisserie chicken, so you'll have dinner on the table in a flash!" says Cyndi "Hyacinth" Kane, the author of the new Save-It-Forward Suppers cookbook and The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's best friend.

"Though this recipe has a pizza vibe, which makes it kid-friendly, I surreptitiously slip in some baby spinach," explains Kane. "It's also flexible, if you are avoiding carbs then you can use the filling ingredients to make a salad while the kids enjoy their carbs."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; unroll pizza dough on baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Spread Alfredo sauce onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border on all edges. Add a few grinds of black pepper. Top with an even layer of chopped chicken, followed by a layer of spinach and a layer of ham; top with cheese.

  • Starting on a long side, roll dough up jelly-roll-style, and place seam-side down on baking sheet. Press ends to seal roll; tuck ends under roll. Spray roll lightly with cooking spray; lightly sprinkle with Italian seasoning.

  • Bake stromboli in preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Lift roll, and make sure it is browned on the bottom before removing it from oven. Let stromboli rest 5 to 10 minutes before slicing. Cut into 1½-inch slices, and serve with additional Alfredo sauce.

Tips

Turn leftovers into "toasty pinwheels" for lunch, says Kane. Cut the stromboli into 1 1⁄2-inch slices and bake at 400° until hot and melty, about 10 minutes. Serve it with soup or salad.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com 03/12/2022