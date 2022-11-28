The Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals from Kitchenaid, Keurig, Breville, and More Are Up to 60% Off

Save big on these name brands while the sales last

By Erika Reals
Published on November 28, 2022 09:00 AM

Kitchen Brand Deals Cyber Monday Tout
Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond / Best Buy

If you've been holding out on buying that new kitchen gadget you've been eyeing, Cyber Monday is the best time to finally commit.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams Sonoma, among others, are offering popular cookware, appliances, tools, and more —for up to 60 percent off. So far, we've seen 44 percent savings on the coveted KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, a major sitewide sale at Greenpan, select Keurig coffee makers for up to 50 percent off, and a 35 percent discount on the Our Place Always Pan — and let's not forget Drew Barrymore's Beautiful appliance line at Walmart being on sale, too.

So go ahead and prep some Thanksgiving leftovers, then keep scrolling to shop the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals from the comfort of your home — we've rounded up a list of deals to help you save time.

kitchenware
Target

Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Under $50

  • PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 4qt - Black, $44.99 (orig. $79.99); target.com
  • Sur La Table Linen Napkins, Set of 4, $39.96 (orig. $50); surlatable.com
  • George Foreman 2 Serving Classic Plate Electric Grill & Panini Press - Black - GRS040BZ, $14.99 (orig. $22.99); target.com
  • Gourmia 2qt Digital Air Fryer With 10 Presets & Guided Cooking, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com
  • Sur La Table 10-Piece Glass Storage Container Set, $24.96 (orig. $49.95); surlatable.com
  • Hamilton Beach 4 Slice Toaster Brushed Stainless Steel, $29.99 (orig. $54.99); target.com
  • Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle by Drew Barrymore, $39.96 (orig. $49.94); walmart.com
  • Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker by Drew Barrymore, $35 (orig. $49.96); walmart.com
  • AICOOK Juicer Extractor Easy Clean, 3 Speeds Control, Stainless Steel BPA Free, $47.99 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com
  • Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-cup Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com
  • Oggi Cheers Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler, $5 (orig. $9.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

You can't exist in a kitchen these days without an air fryer, so if you are finally ready to see what all the fuss is all about, you're in luck: We found two under $50 that are worth buying this Cyber Monday.

This easy-to-use 2-quart air fryer is available at Target for just $30, and it features 10 presets and guided cooking for those who are new to the air fryer game or preparing meals for one. While this air fryer is petite, one reviewer said it "works better than any other" they've had.

If you need something a bit bigger to feed the whole family, the PowerXL air fryer is only $45. Not only does it have a larger 4-quart capacity, but it features two levels so that you can cook two types of foods at one time (read: a whole meal). It also comes with a removable crisper fry and 10 custom presets for things like eggs, chicken wings, reheat, broil, and French fries. It's earned an average 4.6-star rating from Target customers, and several reviewers appreciate that it's still relatively compact.

kitchenware
Best Buy

Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Under $100

  • Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $99.95 (orig. $129.95); bestbuy.com
  • Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker with bonus Coffeehouse Milk Frother, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); target.com
  • Ninja Foodi 6qt 5-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology - DZ090, $99.99 (orig. $179.99); target.com
  • T-fal Simply Cook Prep and Cook Nonstick 17pc Set - Red, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com
  • Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle, $59.99 (orig. $129.99); target.com
  • Our Place Always Pan, $95 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com
  • Viking Professional Steak Knives, Set of 6, $89.98 (orig. $250); surlatable.com
  • Ninja Professional Plus Blender with AutoIQ, $79.99 (orig.$119.99); bedbathandbeyond.com, macys.com and kohls.com
  • GreenPan Hudson Ceramic Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set Forest Green, $87.99 (orig. $219.99); greenpan.us
  • Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, Stainless Steel, 1.8L, $99 (orig. $139.99); walmart.com
  • OXO Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, $66.99 (orig. $83.99); oxo.com

Some of the biggest savings are on products that are now in the $50–$100 price range, where you can get more high-end kitchen appliances and tools. For example, we're seeing Viking Professional Steak Knives, normally $250, on sale at Sur La Table for $90 this Cyber Monday. Talk about a superb Christmas gift.

Instant Pot products are also on sale, and we think the 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker bundle is worth investing in at 54 percent off. For just $60, you get everything you need to pressure cook right away, including a silicone egg rack, stainless steel steam rack, and an extra sealing ring.

We can't not highlight Our Place's Cyber Monday sale, where you can get the celeb-loved Always Pan for $95 (it's normally $145) — it's a great gift for friends who just moved into a new place, newlyweds, and any home chef that needs an upgrade. The pan comes in eight chic colors, some of which are not typical of cookware, which makes it that much more fun.

The brand claims that the pan replaces up to eight traditional pieces of cooking equipment: fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not a bad trade for under $100.

kitchenware
Target

Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Under $150

If you love niche kitchen gadgets, you'll be excited to see a plethora of popular products on sale for Cyber Monday. If you're in the market for an upscale juicer (or already have healthy New Year's resolutions top of mind), this Breville juicer is a steal at $135. Additionally, SodaStream's sparkling water maker is just $110, or $40 off market price. Both can save you money in the long run if you typically buy bottled juice and seltzer at the grocery store.

For the cooks who appreciate both form and function, invest in some Great Jones equipment. Great Jones is known for its gorgeous colors and sleek, minimalistic designs that are meant to last a lifetime and look just as good on your stovetop as on your table, and everything is up to 50 percent off this Cyber Monday. You can't go wrong with the Dutch oven and the fry pan duo, both of which are both $50 off their original prices.

kitchenware
Bed Bath & Beyond

More Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

  • KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X, $249.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com and bestbuy.com
  • Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt., $199.96 (orig. $379.95); surlatable.com and lecreuset.com
  • OXO Good Grips POP 20-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $169.99 (orig. $229.99); oxo.com
  • Calphalon Premier Space Saving Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set, $349.99 (orig. $469.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
  • Ninja DualBrew Pro CFP301 Specialty Coffeemaker System with Frother, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); bedbathandbeyond.com and bestbuy.com

Perhaps one of the most exciting kitchen deals this Cyber Monday is on the covetable KitchenAid stand mixer, available at a number of retailers for 44 percent off. It's a classic for a reason, and it features 10 speeds and a 5-quart bowl to tackle any recipe that comes its way. Plus, it's on sale in several different colors that can fit many kitchen aesthetics.

Another classic kitchen staple on sale is none other than Le Creuset's signature round Dutch oven, which isn't this deeply discounted often. This piece comes in more than 10 colors and has a 5.25-quart capacity — it's one you'll want to keep for life and then pass down to someone special.

kitchenware
Target

Buy It! Gourmia 2qt Digital Air Fryer With 10 Presets & Guided Cooking, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com

kitchenware
Target

Buy It! PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 4qt - Black, $44.99 (orig. $79.99); target.com

kitchenware
Macy's

Buy It! Viking Professional Steak Knives, Set of 6, $89.98 (orig. $250); surlatable.com and macys.com

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan, $95 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

kitchenware
Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Breville Juice Fountain Plus, $134.99 (orig. $179.99); bedbathandbeyond.com, macys.com

kitchenware
Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy It! SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); bedbathandbeyond.com, and bestbuy.com

emily-henderson-holiday-gift-guide-great-jones-pot
Great Jones

Buy It! Great Jones The Dutchess, $110 (orig. $160); greatjonesgoods.com

kitchenware
Great Jones

Buy It! Great Jones The Fry Family, $110 (orig. $160); greatjonesgoods.com

kitchenware
Target

Buy It! Kitchenaid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X, $249.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com and bestbuy.com

kitchenware
Williams Sonoma

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt., $199.96 (orig. $379.95); surlatable.com and lecreuset.com

