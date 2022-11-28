Lifestyle Food The Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals from Kitchenaid, Keurig, Breville, and More Are Up to 60% Off Save big on these name brands while the sales last By Erika Reals Published on November 28, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond / Best Buy If you've been holding out on buying that new kitchen gadget you've been eyeing, Cyber Monday is the best time to finally commit. Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams Sonoma, among others, are offering popular cookware, appliances, tools, and more —for up to 60 percent off. So far, we've seen 44 percent savings on the coveted KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, a major sitewide sale at Greenpan, select Keurig coffee makers for up to 50 percent off, and a 35 percent discount on the Our Place Always Pan — and let's not forget Drew Barrymore's Beautiful appliance line at Walmart being on sale, too. So go ahead and prep some Thanksgiving leftovers, then keep scrolling to shop the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals from the comfort of your home — we've rounded up a list of deals to help you save time. Target Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Under $50 PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 4qt - Black, $44.99 (orig. $79.99); target.com Sur La Table Linen Napkins, Set of 4, $39.96 (orig. $50); surlatable.com George Foreman 2 Serving Classic Plate Electric Grill & Panini Press - Black - GRS040BZ, $14.99 (orig. $22.99); target.com Gourmia 2qt Digital Air Fryer With 10 Presets & Guided Cooking, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com Sur La Table 10-Piece Glass Storage Container Set, $24.96 (orig. $49.95); surlatable.com Hamilton Beach 4 Slice Toaster Brushed Stainless Steel, $29.99 (orig. $54.99); target.com Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle by Drew Barrymore, $39.96 (orig. $49.94); walmart.com Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker by Drew Barrymore, $35 (orig. $49.96); walmart.com AICOOK Juicer Extractor Easy Clean, 3 Speeds Control, Stainless Steel BPA Free, $47.99 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-cup Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com Oggi Cheers Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler, $5 (orig. $9.99); bedbathandbeyond.com You can't exist in a kitchen these days without an air fryer, so if you are finally ready to see what all the fuss is all about, you're in luck: We found two under $50 that are worth buying this Cyber Monday. This easy-to-use 2-quart air fryer is available at Target for just $30, and it features 10 presets and guided cooking for those who are new to the air fryer game or preparing meals for one. While this air fryer is petite, one reviewer said it "works better than any other" they've had. If you need something a bit bigger to feed the whole family, the PowerXL air fryer is only $45. Not only does it have a larger 4-quart capacity, but it features two levels so that you can cook two types of foods at one time (read: a whole meal). It also comes with a removable crisper fry and 10 custom presets for things like eggs, chicken wings, reheat, broil, and French fries. It's earned an average 4.6-star rating from Target customers, and several reviewers appreciate that it's still relatively compact. Best Buy Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Under $100 Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $99.95 (orig. $129.95); bestbuy.com Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker with bonus Coffeehouse Milk Frother, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); target.com Ninja Foodi 6qt 5-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology - DZ090, $99.99 (orig. $179.99); target.com T-fal Simply Cook Prep and Cook Nonstick 17pc Set - Red, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle, $59.99 (orig. $129.99); target.com Our Place Always Pan, $95 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com Viking Professional Steak Knives, Set of 6, $89.98 (orig. $250); surlatable.com Ninja Professional Plus Blender with AutoIQ, $79.99 (orig.$119.99); bedbathandbeyond.com, macys.com and kohls.com GreenPan Hudson Ceramic Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set Forest Green, $87.99 (orig. $219.99); greenpan.us Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, Stainless Steel, 1.8L, $99 (orig. $139.99); walmart.com OXO Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, $66.99 (orig. $83.99); oxo.com Some of the biggest savings are on products that are now in the $50–$100 price range, where you can get more high-end kitchen appliances and tools. For example, we're seeing Viking Professional Steak Knives, normally $250, on sale at Sur La Table for $90 this Cyber Monday. Talk about a superb Christmas gift. Instant Pot products are also on sale, and we think the 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker bundle is worth investing in at 54 percent off. For just $60, you get everything you need to pressure cook right away, including a silicone egg rack, stainless steel steam rack, and an extra sealing ring. We can't not highlight Our Place's Cyber Monday sale, where you can get the celeb-loved Always Pan for $95 (it's normally $145) — it's a great gift for friends who just moved into a new place, newlyweds, and any home chef that needs an upgrade. The pan comes in eight chic colors, some of which are not typical of cookware, which makes it that much more fun. The brand claims that the pan replaces up to eight traditional pieces of cooking equipment: fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not a bad trade for under $100. Target Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Under $150 Great Jones The Dutchess, $110 (orig. $160); greatjonesgoods.com Breville Mini Smart Oven, $127.96 (orig. $159.99); surlatable.com and wayfair.com Great Jones The Fry Family, $110 (orig. $160); greatjonesgoods.com Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $118.95 (orig. $169.95); crateandbarrel.com and nespresso.com Cuisinart Classic GreenChef 13pc Set, $124.99 (orig. $179.99); target.com KitchenAid 8-Piece Steel Blue Stoneware Baking Dish Set, $129.99 (orig. $199); crateandbarrel.com Ninja CREAMi 7 One-Touch Program Ice Cream Maker, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); bedbathandbeyond.com SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); bedbathandbeyond.com and bestbuy.com Breville Juice Fountain Plus, $134.99 (orig. $179.99); bedbathandbeyond.com and macys.com If you love niche kitchen gadgets, you'll be excited to see a plethora of popular products on sale for Cyber Monday. If you're in the market for an upscale juicer (or already have healthy New Year's resolutions top of mind), this Breville juicer is a steal at $135. Additionally, SodaStream's sparkling water maker is just $110, or $40 off market price. Both can save you money in the long run if you typically buy bottled juice and seltzer at the grocery store. For the cooks who appreciate both form and function, invest in some Great Jones equipment. Great Jones is known for its gorgeous colors and sleek, minimalistic designs that are meant to last a lifetime and look just as good on your stovetop as on your table, and everything is up to 50 percent off this Cyber Monday. You can't go wrong with the Dutch oven and the fry pan duo, both of which are both $50 off their original prices. Bed Bath & Beyond More Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X, $249.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com and bestbuy.com Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt., $199.96 (orig. $379.95); surlatable.com and lecreuset.com OXO Good Grips POP 20-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $169.99 (orig. $229.99); oxo.com Calphalon Premier Space Saving Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set, $349.99 (orig. $469.99); bedbathandbeyond.com Ninja DualBrew Pro CFP301 Specialty Coffeemaker System with Frother, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); bedbathandbeyond.com and bestbuy.com Perhaps one of the most exciting kitchen deals this Cyber Monday is on the covetable KitchenAid stand mixer, available at a number of retailers for 44 percent off. It's a classic for a reason, and it features 10 speeds and a 5-quart bowl to tackle any recipe that comes its way. Plus, it's on sale in several different colors that can fit many kitchen aesthetics. 