Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It comes in four colors and has a 4.5-star rating

Ayesha Curry’s 9-Piece Cookware Set Has Oprah’s Approval — and It’s 35% Off for Cyber Monday

Usually $100, you can shop the top-rated line for just $65 today. The chic aluminum cookware line comes with all of the kitchen essentials: sauce pans, frying pans, matching lids, and a Dutch oven that’s earned a very special somebody’s approval.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s “serious enough for a four-hour stew and pretty enough for your table,” Oprah wrote for her Favorite Things 2020 list.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Teal, $64.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

The nonstick pots and pans are made with a diamond-textured interior designed to simplify and shorten cleaning. With this set, you’ll spend less time tidying up, and more time nailing down your favorite holiday recipes. Each item is safe to use in an oven up to 500°F, and comes with a shatter-resistant glass lid that fits so precisely that locking in heat and moisture for menu items like rice or risotto is no issue.

“I’m extremely impressed with the cookware,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s truly no-stick and cleans up effortlessly. The lids fit beautifully, and this allows for even cooking. I will be a repeat customer.”

With praise like that, it’s no wonder the cookware line has a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.

But unfortunately, this sale is coming to an end once Cyber Monday is over, so while it lasts you can shop the delectable deal below:

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Green, $64.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Brown, $64.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon