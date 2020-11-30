Ayesha Curry’s 9-Piece Cookware Set Has Oprah’s Approval — and It’s 35% Off for Cyber Monday
It comes in four colors and has a 4.5-star rating
Mother, wife, chef, and soon-to-be magazine matriarch Ayesha Curry is pretty keen on giving her fans what they want — whether it’s a peek inside her gorgeous family home or sharing her homeschooling tricks with the world. This Cyber Monday, we’re getting another gift from the famous foodie: a huge deal on her cookware line’s nine-piece set.
Usually $100, you can shop the top-rated line for just $65 today. The chic aluminum cookware line comes with all of the kitchen essentials: sauce pans, frying pans, matching lids, and a Dutch oven that’s earned a very special somebody’s approval.
It’s “serious enough for a four-hour stew and pretty enough for your table,” Oprah wrote for her Favorite Things 2020 list.
Buy It! Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Teal, $64.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
The nonstick pots and pans are made with a diamond-textured interior designed to simplify and shorten cleaning. With this set, you’ll spend less time tidying up, and more time nailing down your favorite holiday recipes. Each item is safe to use in an oven up to 500°F, and comes with a shatter-resistant glass lid that fits so precisely that locking in heat and moisture for menu items like rice or risotto is no issue.
“I’m extremely impressed with the cookware,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s truly no-stick and cleans up effortlessly. The lids fit beautifully, and this allows for even cooking. I will be a repeat customer.”
With praise like that, it’s no wonder the cookware line has a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.
But unfortunately, this sale is coming to an end once Cyber Monday is over, so while it lasts you can shop the delectable deal below:
Buy It! Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Green, $64.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Brown, $64.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Red, $64.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
