This Baby's Reaction to Her First Taste of Ice Cream Is Both Adorable and Relatable

You have not seen the look of true happiness until you’ve seen this baby eat an ice cream cone.

Brittani Jernigan, mom of 9-month-old Blakely, happened to video her child’s hilarious reaction to tasting her first few bites of the frozen dessert, and the TikTok video has now turned into a viral sensation.

Jernigan and her husband took Blakely on a family outing to Baskin-Robbins where Blakely is seen decked out in a pink onesie taking messy bites of an ice cream cone before latching on to the scoop with both hands and refusing to let go.

“I honestly have no idea (why I started recording). I never do stuff like that,” Jernigan told Today. “My husband was giving her bites, so her back was to me, but I heard him laughing at her faces, and he gave her a lick of the ice cream. I was like, ‘Turn her around so I can see!’ And I was laughing and thought ‘I should record this.'”

The video made its way to Twitter where hundreds of people have have retweeted and replied to the clip.

Twitter user Bernadette Morrow added her own commentary saying, “‘you can have this ice cream back when you can pry it from my cold, tiny hands’!!!”

Other people seriously want to know what flavor prompted Blakely’s reaction. “@BaskinRobbins I think this baby just made you the number one ice cream on the planet. Does anybody know what flavor this baby had?…I want some,” wrote @AngelicFusion.

Jernigan mentioned that Blakely is a very animated baby, so she wasn’t surprised at her reaction — she’s just wasn’t expecting the attention the video has gotten.

“It’s surprising to me,” Jernigan said to Today. “I didn’t expect it, I just wanted to share it with our family and friends, and everybody’s just sharing it and loving it.”