Customer Leaves $1,300 Tip at Texas Restaurant After it Reopens Following Coronavirus Shutdown

The Frog & The Bull in Austin, Texas was closed for over 6 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Frog & The Bull in Austin, Texas reopened its doors at a limited capacity on Friday following the coronavirus shutdown, and received an extremely generous tip from a customer.

David Fernandez, owner of the Iberian-inspired tapas restaurant, told CNN that 18-year-old server Josh Pikoff was working a table filled with a customer and his family whose total check came out to $337 after ordering filet mignon, scallops, grilled steak and other items.

But when the customer — who had eaten at the restaurant before — told Pikoff to double charge him, the teenager brought out owner David Fernandez for help.

"He said 'charge me double for everything' and I asked, 'Are you sure?'" Fernandez recalled to CNN. "He said, 'yes.' "

Once the customer received his check with the double charge, he added a $300 tip for Pikoff and another $100 "for the house," as seen on a photo of the check. In total, the check came out to $2,029.

"I didn't really know what to say," added Fernandez. "It was extremely generous and I was just so wowed by it."

The Frog & the Bull opened less than five months before it was forced to close on March 17 due to Texas' stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fernandez said the restaurant — like many across the country — was hit hard financially, forcing him to lay off most of his employees. While they still had takeout and delivery options, Fernandez and his staff were "scraping for survival, literally from payroll to payroll," he said.

"We literally overnight reinvented ourselves from an upscale casual dining establishment into what I told my executive chef had to be a badass food truck without wheels," Fernandez recalled.

After Texas officially lifted its stay-at-home orders last Thursday, Fernandez was ready to reopen his restaurant after over 6 weeks.

"We were well prepared to deal with all the advisories," said Fernandez, adding that the restaurant currently has a 25% max capacity seating.

Fernandez said that the generous tip will surely help the restaurant get back on track — and promised that the customer will be well taken care of next time he returns.

