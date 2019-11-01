Image zoom

“The dried figs play beautifully with the saltiness of the sausage while the sage flavor brings everything together,” says the host of Field Trip with Curtis Stone on PBS

Curtis Stone’s Sausage & Fig Stuffing

2 (1-lb.) Italian bread loaves, torn into about 1½ -in. pieces

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp., plus 4 tsp. chopped fresh sage, divided

1 lb. mild Italian sausage, cut into ½-in. cubes

8 Tbsp. (4 oz.) unsalted butter, divided

4 large shallots, finely chopped

6 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 cups (10 oz.) dried Turkish figs, cut into small cubes

⅓ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ tsp. black pepper

2 cups lower-sodium chicken stock

4 large eggs

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Working in batches, process bread pieces in a food processor until consistency of coarse breadcrumbs, about 1 minute per batch. Spread bread crumbs evenly over 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle bread crumbs evenly with 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle evenly with salt and 4 teaspoons sage; toss to coat. Bake until lightly toasted, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. (Do not turn off oven.)

2. While bread crumbs toast, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium-size heavy saucepan over medium high. Add sausage; cook, stirring often, until sausage is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove sausage. Add 7 tablespoons butter to saucepan; melt over medium low. Add shallots and garlic; cook, stirring often, until shallots are tender, about 8 minutes. Add figs and remaining 2 tablespoons sage; cook, stirring often, 3 minutes.

3. Toss together toasted bread crumbs, fig mixture, sausage, parsley and pepper in a large bowl until combined.

4. Whisk together stock and eggs in a medium bowl until combined. Fold stock mixture into bread-crumb mixture.

5. Grease a 13×9-inch baking dish with remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Spoon stuffing mixture into dish. Bake until stuffing is heated through, golden and crisp on top, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes.

Serves: 10

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes