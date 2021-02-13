The Cuisinart Stand Mixer Is ‘Hands Down the Best’ Kitchen Appliance Out There — and It’s 45% Off

It's safe to say that stand mixers have been a hot commodity for years, but they are now without a doubt the quintessential "it" item to have in your kitchen right now. In between binge-watching The Great British Bake Off and staying cooped up inside for too long, people have discovered a newfound talent for making cookies and cakes. But try to find a stand mixer that's actually in stock and affordable, and you'll be pretty disappointed...until the Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer.
Amazon shoppers have scoured the internet and say the Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer is "hands down the best" one out there for kneading sticky bread dough, stirring up batter, and whipping up smooth creams in minutes. And best of all? The stand mixer is 45 percent off on Amazon ahead of Presidents Day weekend. This deal brings the price down from $365 to just $199.95!
The Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer has garnered a large fan base among new chefs and seasoned cooks alike who say it's "absolutely perfect," and that out of all the stand mixers they have tried, it works better than more expensive competitors. Reviewers love it so much that it has earned over 2,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, surging it to the top of Amazon's best seller list of stand mixers.
Called the "strong, silent type," this stand mixer is built with a 500-watt motor that powers through hard-to-knead doughs and fussy baking ingredients without making a mess or a ton of noise, according to shoppers who say it is "whisper quiet" and can "tackle even the toughest mixing conditions."
It has 12 speed options, allowing you to customize and perfect your mixing performance depending on what you're making. This stand mixer also has a tilt-back head that gives you easy access to its large, stainless steel bowl without making a mess.
Reviewers say they're obsessed with this "solid performer" because it can make practically anything they throw at it, from breads, to pasta, to cookies, and cakes, making it extremely versatile for dinner or dessert. You can thank the three attachments — a dough hook for kneading breads, a mixing paddle for cake mixes, and a whisk for beating eggs. However, you can also purchase additional attachments, like a meat grinder or an ice cream paddle.
With all the things it can do, shoppers say it is even better than the popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer. "I had my heart set on a KitchenAid, but those babies got scarce one the pandemic turned us into chefs," writes one Amazon shopper. "I did my research and chose Cuisinart. The color is lovely and she is a hard worker on even heavy doughs."
"I cannot overstate how much I love this mixer!" another shopper says. " I've been using it for almost a year now and it whips up whatever I throw into it. I love making breads and pastas, and anyone who makes pasta knows how hard it can be on a machine. This machine powers through it better than any other stand mixer I've ever had."
There is no better time to buy a stand mixer than right now, considering that the Cuisinart stand mixer is currently $165 off on Amazon. But don't wait too long! It's unclear when this amazing deal will end.
