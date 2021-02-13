The Cuisinart Stand Mixer Is ‘Hands Down the Best’ Kitchen Appliance Out There — and It’s 45% Off

It's safe to say that stand mixers have been a hot commodity for years, but they are now without a doubt the quintessential "it" item to have in your kitchen right now. In between binge-watching The Great British Bake Off and staying cooped up inside for too long, people have discovered a newfound talent for making cookies and cakes. But try to find a stand mixer that's actually in stock and affordable, and you'll be pretty disappointed...until the Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer.