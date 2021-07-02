Cuisinart's Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker Churns Treats That 'Bury Store Bought' Ones, and It's on Sale
Savoring fruity frozen yogurt or refreshing ice cream is the cure for hot summer days. The only thing stopping you just might be a trip (or several) to the ice cream shop. Frozen yogurt and ice cream makers are the solution, and more than 11,200 Amazon shoppers are completely "blown away" by Cuisinart's Ice-21P1 Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker that churns out homemade treats in just 20 minutes. Oh, and it's on sale with a hidden coupon, too.
Silky, smooth froyo and ice cream just the way you like it is possible with the Cuisinart ice cream maker. Reviewers who love the froyo machine have made everything from keto-friendly ice cream to tart frozen yogurt, and get this: They say their concoctions "bury store bought" ones.
Whether you're a beginner to the ice cream-making world or you've been doing it since childhood, reviewers confirm that the Cuisinart appliance is extremely easy to use. And even better? It doesn't require any complicated ice or messy salt, which is typically used in the at-home ice cream-making process. No wonder people call it a "magical machine of ice cream goodness."
All you need to do is slip the double-insulated freezer bowl in the freezer, preferably overnight to ensure the best results. And instead of churning it by hand, the electric ice cream maker uses a mixing paddle to stir your mixture until it turns into a creamy dessert (up to 1 ½ quarts). Many say frozen treats will have a thick, soft-serve texture, but if you prefer the ice cream or frozen yogurt to be firm, reviewers confirm that placing it in the freezer does the trick.
If you like to experiment while cooking, chances are you'll feel inclined while dessert-making too. Good thing the frozen yogurt and ice cream machine's transparent lid has a hole at the top, allowing you to add in mix-ins like chocolate chips, cookies, and caramel about 5 minutes before your dessert is ready to eat. And voila, you'll get frozen "perfection" every time.
"This machine has been my savior and I now make a fresh batch everyday!" writes one Amazon shopper. "It's so easy that before I eat dinner, I start the batch, and by the time I'm done eating dinner, my dessert is ready… I am such a convert now that I can't go to frozen yogurt stores anymore. I get perfect froyo, my way, daily."
"When I was a girl, my dad and I would make ice cream on the porch," writes another who said it took hours of churning. "It was fun family bonding time, but it was ice cream, and as a kid I wanted it to happen so much more quickly! Fifty years later, I get my wish! No rock salt, no turning for ages, just ice cream goodness in 20 minutes."
Cool down during the heatwave with frozen delectables made with the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker now.
