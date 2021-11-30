The Cuisinart Bread Maker That Bakes Loaves in Just 'Three to Four Hours' Is 51% Off
Is there anything more delicious than freshly baked bread? Now, bread lovers don't have to make the trip to the local grocery store and can make warm, homemade loaves right at home. All you need is the right appliance, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker. Right now, you can get it for 51 percent off during Cyber Week.
From cinnamon raisin rolls to French bread to bagels — this bread machine can do it all and make the "perfect loaf every time." With 12 pre-programmed menu options like whole wheat, artisan dough, and even cake, you can customize your loaf or sweet treat just the way you like it. And because you add in the ingredients, you can easily adjust for your own dietary needs.
The best-selling compact Cuisinart bread maker also lets you choose from three sizes and three crust shades for any loaf under two pounds. Once you add in your ingredients and choose from the menu options, it automatically goes to work to knead your bread and give it space to rise without you lifting a finger. If you're obsessed with the set-it-and-forget-it feature on your slow cooker, you'll love this bread maker just as much (maybe even more).
Shoppers appreciate its small footprint with a vertical build that's ideal for those with limited countertop space. Another great feature is its clear viewing window on the top that lets you watch your dough transform as it bakes—you don't need to let precious heat out by taking a peek. When it's done, cleaning up is a breeze because the kneading paddle and bread pan can be easily removed for washing.
"I bought one for a friend and she let me borrow it to try it out for myself, and that was it," wrote one Amazon shopper. "I bought one for myself and use it almost every day: French bread, ciabatta, Scottish morning rolls, sprouted rye finished in the Dutch Oven. Oh my gosh, this machine is so good! Today it made the best ciabatta I have ever had and I've made a lot of very good ciabatta from scratch."
"I have baked homemade bread the traditional way for over 50 years, and I do actually enjoy kneading bread by hand. But, let's face it, the whole process of homemade bread takes a lot of time," wrote another. "This bread maker takes up little counter space, and it is an outstanding time saver. I just pop the ingredients into the canister, set it inside the bread maker, set the proper choices for the type of bread I'm baking, and voila! Within three-four hours, fresh, hot bread!"
Make scrumptious bread in your own kitchen with this compact Cuisinart bread maker while it's still on sale for just $90 this week.
