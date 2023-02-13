This Is the One Nonstick Skillet I Trust with Every Single Meal, and It's on Sale at Amazon

As a self-proclaimed home chef, I've cooked my way through a slew of nonstick skillets, Dutch ovens, and grill pans, which means I'd consider myself a serious connoisseur when it comes to what works best — and what's worth avoiding.

After years of cooking over my stove, I've come to the conclusion that the skillet I reach for the most is the Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Nonstick Skillet — and right now it's on sale at Amazon. The skillet is complete with an aluminum base that heats up quickly and evenly spreads warmth throughout the entire pan (so you don't have to worry about hot spots!). It features a stainless steel exterior that's finished off with a wonderfully nonstick interior that allows food to slide right out.

Although I've only used the skillet on gas stoves, it's also compatible with most heat sources. Plus, it's super easy to clean; I just toss some soap in the pan, reach for my sponge, and within a minute it's back to its original shiny self. You can use this skillet for just about anything — whether you're browning meat or sautéeing vegetables — but you can find me scrambling eggs and frying up hunks of tofu just about every day.

I'm hardly the only one who's fallen in love with the nonstick skillet. In fact, it's earned over 50,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say food "slides off" of this "quality skillet" that will "last a lifetime." One user said, "The new nonstick finish really is a joy, and the skillet is super easy to clean," while another added: "I use it almost every day."

"It is a beauty and matches my previously purchased Cuisinart Multi-Clad set," a third reviewer explained. "It is a perfect size for two to three eggs scrambled, omelet, [or] fried. Also makes great grilled sandwiches with lovely, golden browning."

Amy Schulman is a commerce editor who has covered home, travel, food, and fashion for three years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

