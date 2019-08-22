This Machine Makes Perfect Belgian Waffles Every Time — and It’s on Super Sale

Image zoom Amazon

Honestly, we can’t think of a wrong way to eat waffles. No matter if you love deep pockets soaked with syrup, supporting hot fried chicken, or stuffed with kimchi and cheddar, we guarantee there’s a perfect waffle recipe for morning, noon, and night.

But if you think crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside Belgian waffles are reserved for mimosa-filled brunches or a room service indulgence, we have great news: Cuisinart’s super-popular Belgian waffle maker is now 45% off on Amazon — which means you can have gorgeous golden waffles from the comfort of home whenever your heart desires.

Buy it! $44 (originally $80); amazon.com

Designed with a classic rotary to ensure even baking on top and bottom, the machine also features a nonstick-coated grid for easy release and cleanup. And there’s no worries about over- (or under-) cooking! An indicator light signals when the waffle maker is ready for batter as well as when your fresh-baked waffle is done. Want a waffle with more color? The machine’s browning control knob allows you to customize your baking.

Over 1,100 Amazon customers have left the Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker five-star reviews on the site, raving about its versatility, speed, and how easy it is to use and clean.

“It makes the waffles perfectly every time,” says one reviewer. “I like mine more fluffy where as my husband likes his with a little crisp and the machine does both quickly. We can have our waffles exactly how we like them and still sit down at the table together.”

Other reviewers love the machine’s one-inch thick grids, which make those restaurant-worthy pockets.

“I’ve wanted this waffle iron for a while, and it does not disappoint,” writes a shopper. “It’s the first one I’ve ever had that gives truly restaurant-quality results, and it is far superior to all the cheaper ones I’ve used that are under-powered and not deep enough.”

In fact, one reviewer says his wife might love the device too much: “Ok so honestly I’m sick of waffles at this point. Buttermilk waffles for breakfast? Yep. Loaded potato waffles for lunch? You betcha. Chicken and waffles for dinner? Bet your britches. Cinnamon bun waffles ala mode for dessert, ungh, yeah. If you can make it into a waffle [my wife] has and this machine has worked perfectly every single time. She even managed to make cod fritter waffles. Yeah. Cod. Fritter. Waffles. Let that sink in for a minute. They smelled to high heaven but were mind blowing delicious. I blame this machine. I’m going to die eating waffles since this thing is so easy to use and so robust. Somebody help me.”

Still waffling about buying your own? While the Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker typically retails for $80, right now you can snag your own for just $44. But you should add it to your cart sooner than later — we don’t know how long this deal will last!