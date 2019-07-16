This Ridiculously Cute Animal Waffle Maker Is Selling Like Hot Cakes for Prime Day — With Only 5 Hours Left to Buy It

Image zoom

Ahhh, how we love Amazon Prime Day! The retailer’s biggest sale of the year always surfaces deals on products we never knew existed, and that we need in our lives ASAP — one of them being this adorable animal mini waffle maker, which is on sale for only $24 for the next few hours. Although you’ll really have to hurry if you need this as much as we do, because it’s already 60% claimed at time of writing.

The CucinaPro kitchen appliance makes seven irresistibly cute animal-shaped waffles that will surely bring a smile to any breakfast goers — there’s a cat, two dogs, a bear, two tigers, and a deer. The electric waffle maker has a non-stick coating which makes for hassle-free cleaning. It’s bite-size waffles are perfect for kids, and some reviewers say that adults love it, too!

“These waffles brought smiles and giggles to our breakfast table. Our kids are 10.5 and 12 and they really enjoyed the animal shapes and particularly the ‘dipping’ size of the waffles. And so did my husband and I,” one reviewer wrote. “The waffle maker is super easy to use, all the faces were clearly imprinted, and I didn’t have any issue with cooking time or uneven browning. LOTS of FUN! At $30, why not? Wish we had this years ago!”

If you need a way to brighten your morning, this CucinaPro animal waffle maker will definitely start your day off right. Amazon Prime members can snag this sweet kitchen appliance for 20 percent off as part of a lightning deal — but hurry because it’s already 60 percent claimed. (For those who don’t know, a lightning deal lasts for a limited period of time and only so many people can “claim” that deal.)

Scroll down to shop before this lightning deal ends in five hours or before it has been 100 percent claimed — whichever comes first!

Buy It! CucinaPro Animal Mini Waffle Maker, $23.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com