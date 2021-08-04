The new flavor, a hybrid of M&M’s and chocolate chip cookies, will arrive on shelves in March 2022

M&M's Adds Crunchy Cookie Flavor to the Permanent Line-Up — and We Tried Them

The only thing better than a chocolate chip cookie is a chocolate chip cookie with M&M's (also known as a "monster cookie," since it's pretty much a whacky amalgamation of everything sweet, colorful, and delicious that you can find in a pantry).

Mars Wrigley, the parent company behind America's iconic milk chocolate treat, shares this sentiment, which is why they'll be introducing M&M's newest flavor, Crunchy Cookie.

"The delicious new offering combines two beloved treats — M&M'S and chocolate chip cookies — for a special take on a timeless favorite meant to inspire consumer connection while creating better moments and more smiles," the company said in a release. "A great balance between cookie and chocolate, M&M'S Crunchy Cookie features a great-tasting crunchy cookie center covered in delicious milk chocolate, all wrapped in the colorful, iconic M&M'S shell."

Debuting in March 2022, M&M's Crunchy Cookie will actually become a permanent addition to the brand's product line-up, joining flavors like classic Milk Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter.

PEOPLE got a first taste of the new product — and we can't rave about them enough. "They're really good," says PEOPLE's food and lifestyle director, Sonal Dutt. "They're the perfect mix between crispy M&M's and chocolate chip cookies."