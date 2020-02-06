This Cereal To-Go Cup Is Zooming Up Amazon's Charts — Here's Why Shoppers Are Obsessed

Image zoom

Cereal is about the easiest meal we can think of: Pour it into a bowl, add milk, and serve with a spoon. But Amazon shoppers swear they’ve found an even better, faster way to eat the breakfast staple… without a spoon.

Meet the CrunchCup, an ingenious travel mug where your cereal and milk don’t meet until they hit your mouth. You can eat everything from sweet Fruit Loops to crunchy granola on the go without ever slurping soggy cereal.

And Amazon shoppers are obsessed — the CrunchCup has a respectable 4.2-star rating and has jumped in popularity by 96 percent in the retailer’s kitchen department this week. Users say it’s perfect for busy mornings when rushing to work or school, or any time you’re craving a mess-free snack.

Buy it! CrunchCup Portable Cereal Cup, $19.95; amazon.com

The two-cup system works by adding your favorite cereal to an interior 10-ounce container and your milk to a larger outer cup. To drink, tilt the cup back for the cereal and control the milk flow with your finger or lower lip.

Made with BPA-free plastic, the CrunchCup is durable enough to handle a tumble or two and dishwasher-safe for fuss-free cleanup. What’s more, it’s the exact fit for your car’s cup holder — you can even tuck it away in your backpack!

Hundreds of shoppers say they love the cup, calling it an “amazing concept” and “easy to use.”

“My kids always want cereal in the morning but they move slower than a snail in molasses,” one customer wrote. “I bought this and loved it so much I bought a second one. They eat on the way to school so they are happy, and I don’t have to yell at them quite so much to hurry up so I’m happy too.”

Another added, “This has got to be the greatest invention ever, even over sliced bread.”

Other users say they love how the CrunchCup keeps cereal from getting mushy: “Friggin’ love this thing,” a shopper said. “I hate feeling rushed to eat cereal before it’s soggy, and I have a toddler, so I don’t have a ton of time to eat anyway. I can enjoy cereal again and put it down when I have to do anything and pick it right back up.”

The CrunchCup comes in three fun colors— yellow, blue, and pink —and costs $19.95. It’s the perfect find for anyone who wants speedy cereal without the sogginess, so grab one of your own now!

