Crocs and KFC Team Up to Create Fried Chicken Clogs Complete with Chicken-Scented Jibbitz

The shoes feature a fried chicken pattern in addition to red and white stripes along the sides in a nod to KFC buckets

By Ashley Boucher
February 12, 2020 08:34 PM
Crocs has come out with a new product perfect for fried chicken lovers.

The brand has teamed up with the fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken to launch a limited-edition version of the beloved footwear.

The collaboration is a mouth-watering take on Crocs’ classic clog, featuring a realistic fried chicken pattern on the top in addition to red and white stripes along the shoe’s sides in a nod to KFC’s recognizable buckets.

Not only do the shoes come with KFC drumstick-shaped Jibbitz charms to accessorize with — the removable charms are even chicken-scented.

KFC crocs
CROCS

The classic clogs will be available for purchase in unisex sizes later this spring and will set customers back $59.99.

While the unique — and scented — foodie design might bewilder some shoppers, there are plenty of Crocs aficionados who are sure to eat up the shoe.

In fact, Amazon saw a more than 12 million percent sales spike last month for Crocs’ classic clogs while select colors were on sale.

Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA)
CROCS

Crocs have a cult following thanks to their comfort and breathability. The shoes have 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from customers who say they are a “wardrobe staple.”

In addition to the classic clog’s staple colors like like LemonElectric Pink and Neon Mint, the brand has also introduced special occasion versions of the shoes — an Etsy user even created a white, sparkly rendition that have been touted as perfect for weddings.

Crocs has also collaborated with Post Malone, Balenciaga, Christopher Kane and more. Artist Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) wore a platform version of the KFC crocs to runway shows during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

