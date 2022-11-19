The Crockpot Dutch Oven Shoppers Prefer to Pricey Le Creuset Is on Major Sale — Up to 62% Off

Even if you aren't a professional chef, that doesn't mean you shouldn't treat yourself to high-quality cookware. And with the holidays right around the corner, there are tons of savings on kitchen items at Amazon right now ahead of Black Friday, including on a popular cast-iron dutch oven.

Right now, home cooks can save big on the Crockpot Artisan Round Enameled 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, as select colors are on sale, up to 62 percent off.

Made from durable cast iron, this pot is ideal for slow-cooking, simmering, braising, and baking in the oven up to 500 degrees, as it works its magic by retaining and distributing heat evenly throughout, ensuring that every bite is as flavorful as the last. It pulls double duty too, as you can use it to whip up a meal on top of a gas, electric, ceramic, or induction cooktop.

The dutch oven, which has racked up more than 6,400 perfect ratings from shoppers, features a self-basting lid and has generous oversized handles that allow for a sturdy grip, making it easier for you to maneuver the dish from the oven or stovetop to the counter or dining table. Its porcelain enamel finish provides a naturally non-stick surface, so the pot is an ideal option for baking bread, cooking casseroles, and everything in between.

Plus, it's not an eyesore in the kitchen compared to other more bulky slow cookers, as it's available in pastel hues, including aqua blue, which is marked down to $66, and slate gray, going for $53 right now, giving the pot some extra brownie points.

Shoppers can't get enough of this "wonderful" Dutch oven and have praised its "large handles" and how the lid keeps steam inside for optimal cooking. Others have compared it to the popular (and much pricier) Le Creuset Dutch Oven, and as one five-star reviewer simply wrote, "move over Le Creuset." They shared that after using their Le Creuset cast-iron dutch ovens "for decades," this Crockpot pan has them "giddy with happiness and excitement" as it's "great quality… not to mention the lovable and versatile small size."

An additional shopper explained how they "begrudgingly" bought the Crockpot Dutch oven as a replacement for their Le Creuset, but now consider this option to be their go-to in the kitchen. "I can honestly say after using it for six months, I prefer this pot and brand. I believe it is better quality," they shared.

The pot has been proven to be durable too, as a final reviewer highlighted how it's been "effortless" when used to cook meals like a pot roast, chili, and stew. They added, "I plan on keeping this thing until I'm dead if possible... I'm sure it definitely should last even longer than that, judging by how well it's built."

If you're looking for something effective and reusable for cooking around the house, add the Crockpot Artisan Round Enameled 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven to add to your cart while it's on sale. Grab one to give to the foodie in your life as a gift, and go ahead and keep one for yourself, too.

