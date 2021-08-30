Creme Savers Are Making a Comeback 10 Years After They Were Discontinued

After a decade-long absence, Creme Savers will return to shelves in its original packaging, with two beloved flavors: Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme

Nostalgia has never tasted so sweet.

Creme Savers are returning to retailers a decade after they were discontinued. After fans of the beloved hard candy made their sweet tooth heard, Mars Wrigley and Iconic Candy teamed up to give the customers what they want.

Although the swirly-designed treat originally came in a variety of flavors, the initial relaunch will feature two fan favorites: Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme. Both flavors will once again be available by the bag and by the roll in the same packaging candy-goers know and love.

"Iconic Candy has worked alongside Mars Wrigley in reformulating the original flavor profiles and remastering the blends to recapture the magical taste of the Creme Savers brand," the brands said in a statement. "The irresistible mix of fresh fruit swirled in rich cream has always been, and will always be, uniquely Creme Savers candies."

After they were first introduced by Nabisco as a creamy Life Savers spinoff in the late '90s, Creme Savers were discontinued in 2011, according to Wide Open Eats. Although some knockoffs have popped up in its absence, many have taken to social media to demand the candy make a comeback.

Iconic Candy has revived several nostalgic sweets in their original packaging, including Reed's, Regal Crown and BarNone. Wrigley Mars is also known for their iconic lineup, with M&M's, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and Skittles among their many well-known brands.