'Creamy Lemonade' Is Taking Over TikTok — Here's How It's Done

Cool down on hot days with this TikTok-famous drink.

Yumna Jawad, who runs the popular social account Feel Good Foodie, is introducing the world to creamy lemonade, or as she calls it, "next level lemonade."

Jawad first shared her recipe on TikTok earlier this month, and the video now has over 550,000 likes and nearly 5 million views. She's also inspired dozens of other food TikTokers to try out creamy lemonade.

In her video, Jawad puts her own spin on a traditional lemonade recipe by adding sweetened condensed milk. To make it, she combines the juice of four lemons and 1/4 cup sugar in a pitcher, then pours in 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk. She mixes it all together with plenty of lemon slices and 2 cups of ice before finishing it all off with 2 cups of water. "This came out so refreshing, so creamy and so good," she says after taking a sip.

creamy lemonade Credit: Yumna Jawad/Feel Good Foodie

Plenty of users insisted they had to try making the drink at home after seeing her TikTok. "I need this in an IV," one wrote, while another added, "Omg this sounds amazing!!"

Plenty of commenters also drew comparisons between the creamy lemonade recipes and Brazilian lemonade, a recipe that traditionally combines lime juice, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and water.

Jawad tells PEOPLE her recipe "is all the rage right now because it's a simple twist to an old time classic."

"We don't expect lemonade to be creamy and yet this unexpected combination is refreshing, sweet and delicious perfect for summer gatherings!" she added.

You can get her full recipe on Instagram, or for a dairy-free version, try her recipe using coconut milk on TikTok.