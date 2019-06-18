The Crawford-Gerber Family Waited for a Table at IHOP and Then ‘Ordered Every Picture’ On the Menu

There’s nothing like pancakes to bring the family together.

The Crawford-Gerber family—composed of supermodel Cindy Crawford, businessman and former model Rande Gerber, and their supermodel children Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber—were the all-American family on Father’s Day this year as they headed to their local IHOP for breakfast.

Rande, 57, posted a photo of the outing to Instagram on Monday, captioning it, “Cindy took this while waiting for a table. Then we sat down and ordered every picture on the menu. I love my family!” Yes, even this family has to wait to be seated on holiday weekends.

The photo features Rande with his arms around his stylish kids. Kaia, 17, dressed in a baggy black sweater and plaid bucket hat, and Presley, 19, wore a tie dye hoodie with the hood up over a black beanie. The three are seen smiling in front of the classic IHOP sign, with Kaia wrapping her father up in a hug.

If you know anything about IHOP, you know the menu features a picture of nearly every offering, so it’s safe to say the former Casamigos owner might have been exaggerating about just how big their spread was.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford Loves a Kids-Free Night: ‘It Reminds Me of When We First Got Together’

Crawford, who was stuck behind the lens for this Father’s Day shot, also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. She posted a throwback photo of Rande and the two kids after what appears to be a ski trip, with all three decked out warm clothes and ski gear. “Happy father’s day @randegerber!” she wrote. “You have loved our kids with your whole heart always! ❤️.”

Crawford and Rande celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in late May, each posting sweet throwback photos of the other to commemorate the occasion and celebrate their ongoing love. Despite their fame, the entire family is clearly very close-knit—Presley even has a tattoo of Kaia’s name on his arm to immortalize their tight sibling bond.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaia and Presley Gerber Show off Their Supermodel Jeans in New Calvin Klein Denim Campaign

Kaia also posted a throwback photo to her Instagram on Sunday as a tribute to her dad on Father’s Day. The picture shows baby Kaia cheerfully smiling up at a similarly smily Rande. She captioned it, simply, “dad’s day ❤️.”

“You will always be my little girl!” Rande commented on the post.