Rugelach with Cranberries, Pecans and Apple Butter
From Apt 2B Baking Co.
Makes 24 cookies
Dough
1 stick butter, cut into cubes
4 oz. cream cheese, cut into cubish pieces
1 cup flour
Filling
¼ cup apple butter (or any other jam)
½ cup chopped, toasted pecans (or any other nuts)
2 tbsp. chopped, dried cranberries (or any other dried fruit or chocolate)
Topping
1 beaten egg
¼ cup sugar
1 tbsp. cinnamon
1. Combine butter, cream cheese and flour in a food processor and pulse until a ball forms. Alternately, mix with your hands. Just move quickly so the butter doesn't get too soft.
2. Divide the dough in half, form two disks, wrap them in plastic and chill for 30 min.
3. To assemble the cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
4. Remove the dough from the fridge and roll one disk into a skinny rectangle, about 4 inches by 12 inches.
5. Spread ½ of the apple butter onto the dough in a thin layer, then sprinkle half of the pecans and cranberries onto the surface. Roll the whole mess into a long, skinny log.
6. Brush the log with the beaten egg and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture.
Cut the log into 1 – 1 ½ inch pieces and place seam side down onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
7. Repeat with other dough disk
8. Bake the cookies for about 20 – 30 minutes, or until golden brown, don't worry if they slump and ooze a bit.