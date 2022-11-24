Craig Melvin's Mom Calls Him Out on TV, Asks Bobby Flay to Have Her Son Help Cook on Thanksgiving

“Bobby, how do you get your kid to help you on Thanksgiving day when all he wants to do is watch football?” Melvin’s mom quipped

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 10:37 AM
Craig Melvin; Bobby Flay
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount+

Craig Melvin's mom just called him out on the job.

On Wednesday, Today shared a hilarious clip in which the morning show co-anchor got a surprise from his mom, who submitted a video clip asking guest of the day, Bobby Flay, to urge Melvin to help out on Thanksgiving.

The video starts with 3rd Hour of Today co-host Sheinelle Jones saying they have one more viewer question, joking that the person shares the same name as his mom, Betty Jo. "My mom's name?" Melvin questioned, adding "Oh Jesus" when he saw his mother appear on the screen.

"Bobby, how do you get your kid to help you on Thanksgiving day when all he wants to do is watch football?" Melvin's mom quipped.

When Flay asked Melvin if she was really his mom, he joked, "She used to be. Now she's been disowned."

The broadcast journalist tried to refute his mom's claims. "For the record, I help occasionally, sometimes," to which Flay responded "No, no, no, obviously she's calling you out."

Flay then answered Betty Jo's question. "First of all, you're the mom, so you are in charge. You get to tell your son what to do no matter what — Thanksgiving or the other 364 days a year," he said. "But, if he wants to watch football, I totally get it. So like get a little small TV for the kitchen. That's what I do."

Flay added: "You got to have football on Thanksgiving," to which Craig emphatically exclaimed "Yes!" The Food Network star made sure to still support Melvin's mom by adding another thought, "But also, you got to get in the kitchen."

"Thank you Bobby. Thank you mom," Melvin said. "That was great."

When it comes to holiday prep, Flay is very hands on in the kitchen, while his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, handles the decor.

During a tour of the new Food Network test kitchen in New York City earlier this month, the celebrity chef and restaurateur told Entertainment Tonight that Pérez is "really into making sure that the tablescape is gorgeous and that the house looks festive and beautiful."

Flay, 57, and Pérez, 41, a writer who has been published in Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, and more, were first introduced to each other through mutual friends. They went public with their relationship in November 2021 after the chef's horse, Pizza Bianca, won the Juvenile Fillies Turf at the Breeders' Cup.

Now, entertaining is a team effort for the pair. "It's a 50-50 job for sure," he told ET. "I take care of the food and Christina takes care of making everything look amazing,"

Pérez is Flay's shoulder to lean on during the holiday season — and beyond. "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me," Flay told PEOPLE in December 2021.

Related Articles
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Perez Makes ‘Everything Look Amazing’ at Their Joint Holidays
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Makes 'Everything Look Amazing' at Their Joint Holidays
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Ayesha Nurdjaja - Persimmon Salad with Pomegranates & Hazelnuts Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
The Absolute Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) and restaurant entrepreneur Alexandra Grandfield arrive at the Haven in the discovery+ holiday feature, One Delicious Christmas.
Bobby Flay Plays a Restaurant Critic in Food Network's 'One Delicious Christmas' —See the Trailer
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Loved TikTok's Baked Feta Pasta: 'It's Just Magnetizing'
Colin Jost and Bobby Flay Compete Against Each Other
Bobby Flay Jokes Colin Jost 'Married Up' with Wife Scarlett Johansson on New 'Beat Bobby Flay'
bobby flay, sophie flay
Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie Says It's Been 'So Lovely' Getting to Know His Girlfriend Christina Pérez
Bobby Flay celebrating for Pizza Bianca, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on Breeders' Cup Championship Friday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 5, 2021: in Del Mar, California.
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Explore Louisville Ahead of the Kentucky Derby
Bobby Flay, Christina Perez
Bobby Flay's Girlfriend Christina Pérez Kisses Him in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'
Taylor Swift, Ina Garten
Taylor Swift Says Ina Garten 'Changed My Perspective on Cooking' — Read Her Touching Tribute
bobby flay and Christina perez
Bobby Flay Gushes Over Girlfriend Christina Pérez: 'She's Always the Light At the End of the Day'
bobby flay and Christina perez
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Collab in the Kitchen to Make a Pérez Family Recipe
L to R: Sarah (Erin Napier) and Henry (Ben Napier) on the set of the discovery+ holiday movie, A Christmas Open House.
WATCH: Erin and Ben Napier Act — and Sing! — in Trailer for HGTV Holiday Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
Bobby Flay & Christina Perez
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Celebrate Spring in N.Y.C. with a Sweet Kiss
bobby flay, sophie flay
Bobby Flay and Daughter Sophie Make Green Curry on Their New Show While Poking Fun at Ryan Reynolds
Dan Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, Will Guidara. HBO MAX, The Big Brunch - Season 1
Dan Levy Says New Show 'The Big Brunch' Restored His 'Faith in People' — Meet the 10 Competing Chefs
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know