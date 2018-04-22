Craig Koketsu's Avocado and Crab Rolls

The chef of Quality Eats Restaurants in N.Y.C serves up a sandwich with a spicy-sweet kick.

Craig Koketsu’s Avocado & Crab Rolls

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup thinly sliced celery

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. lime zest, plus 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, divided (from 2 limes)

1 lb. fresh crabmeat

1 tsp. table salt, divided

2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh scallions

1 cup fresh raspberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup buffalo-style hot sauce

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

6 hot dog buns or brioche buns, split

1. Whisk together mayonnaise, celery, cayenne pepper, lime zest and 1 tablespoon lime juice in a medium bowl. Fold in crabmeat, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt.

2. Stir together avocados, scallions, remaining salt and lime juice in a small bowl.

3. Combine raspberries, sugar and hot sauce in a food processor until smooth. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer in a small bowl; discard solids.

4. Preheat a grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Spread butter on insides of buns. Place buns, buttered side down, on grill until lightly charred, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide avocado mixture among buns; top with crab salad. Serve with raspberry hot sauce.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes