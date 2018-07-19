You might want to leave some variations of crab meat out of your summer salad.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are warning about an outbreak of Vibrio parahaemolyticus infections that stems from fresh crab meat from Venezuela.

The CDC reports that 12 people, none of whom have died and four of whom have been hospitalized, have contracted the infection. Since April 2018, eight cases have appeared in Maryland, two cases have appeared in Louisiana, one case has appeared in Pennsylvania, and one case has appeared in Washington, D.C.

On its website, the CDC warns, “If you buy crab meat and do not know whether it is from Venezuela, do not eat, serve, or sell it. Throw it away.” Restaurants are also being encouraged to get rid of any problematic crab meat they have.

Getty

RELATED: McDonald’s Salads ‘Likely Linked’ to Parasitic Illness That Spread to Another 5 States

“Food contaminated with Vibrio parahaemolyticus usually looks, smells, and tastes normal,” the agency further cautions.

According to the FDA, the contaminated crab meat is sometimes packaged in plastic tubs and deemed “pre-cooked” on packaging. Sufferers may experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms within 24 hours of exposure. Children and the elderly are particularly at risk for complications.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

People with questions can call 1-888-SAFEFOOD.