Cowboy caviar, sometimes called Texas caviar, is a salsa made with black eyed peas, corn, tomatoes, onion, and avocado, though the recipe is open to variation.

Though traditionally made with black eyed peas, you can use black beans instead, if you'd like, and add a diced jalapeño for a little heat.

One of the great things about making your own tortillas in the air fryer is that you can control how much salt you add to the chips. You can also use any color tortillas you can find at the market: white, yellow, blue, or red.

Cowboy Caviar with Air-Fried Tortilla Chips

12 (6-in.) corn tortillas

4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 tsp. fine sea salt, divided

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 large garlic clove, grated (1/2 tsp.)

1 (15-oz.) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 medium (8 oz.) tomato, chopped (1 cup)

1 large (8 oz.) ear corn, kernels cut from cobs (about 3/4 cup kernels)

1 small (5 oz.) avocado, chopped (1 cup)

½ cup chopped red onion (from 1 small [6 oz.] onion)

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro (from 1 bunch)

1 tsp. black pepper

1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. Place a wire rack over a baking sheet, and set aside.

2. Place 2 stacks each of 6 tortillas on a cutting board; cut each stack into 6 wedges. Place tortilla wedges, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl; using your hands, rub wedges to evenly coat.

3. Working in 3 batches, place chips in a single layer in air fryer basket, and cook, tossing every 2 minutes, and transferring chips to wire rack as they turn brown and crispy, 13 to 15 minutes per batch. Let cool on wire rack for 5 minutes.

4. Whisk together lime juice, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl. Stir in black-eyed peas, tomato, corn, avocado, onion, cilantro, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately with chips.

Makes: 4 cups

Active time: 50 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes