Coronavirus Outbreak at In-N-Out Burger Locations Rises to 122 Employee Cases

"We are committed to doing our part in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus," In-N-Out's Vice President of Operations said last week

The number of employee cases at two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado has risen by more than 50 percent in the past week.

According to a data spreadsheet from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), the number of cases among employees at the restaurants in Arapahoe and El Paso counties had risen to 42 and 80, respectively, for a total of 122.

The case total last week, according to multiple outlets, was around 80 between both stores.

The Denver Post reports that the stores are located in the cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora.

According to the Post and Fox News, In-N-Out's Vice President of Operations Denny Warnick said in a statement last week that the affected employees "have been excluded from the workplace," as has anyone who had come into known contact with them.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our customers and associates. We are committed to doing our part in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our associates and we are hopeful for quick recoveries for each of those affected."

"We continue to work closely with our public health agencies and have confirmed the appropriate steps to help protect our communities," Warnick added. "These steps include: limiting staff to the minimum number necessary to serve our customers, using staff 'cohorts' to limit possible exposure and limiting dining-room access to takeout orders only while ensuring appropriate physical distancing."

The CDPHE reports that no In-N-Out employee deaths from the Colorado outbreaks have been recorded, nor have any customer cases been traced back to the restaurants.

While no customer cases have been connected to the Colorado In-N-Out locations as of now, back in September, a survey of adults who tested positive for COVID-19 found that they were "twice as likely" to have recently dined at a restaurant than those who tested negative, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in their study.

The study was based on a survey of 314 people who were tested for coronavirus in July across 10 states: California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. The participants all went to get tested because they were experiencing symptoms of the virus; of that group, 154 tested positive, while the other 160 tested negative.

The researchers asked each participant about their activities in the two weeks leading up to they went to get tested, and both groups — those who tested positive and those who tested negative — reported going to church, the gym and stores. The main difference came in those who said they'd recently dined at a restaurant, had drinks at a bar or gone to a coffee shop.