Courteney Cox Channels Hometown Roots with Sushi-Inspired Recipe for 'Alabama Roll' – Watch

Courteney Cox is taking fans back to her Alabama roots!

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress, 56, shared one of her favorite recipes for a lunchtime snack, which she dubbed the "Alabama Roll."

"This is a California Roll," she began the video, holding up a dish filled with sushi. "We didn't have these where I grew up."

Instead, the Birmingham native shared one snack that she did have on hand. Demonstrating how to make it, Cox added mayonnaise and mustard to a slice of turkey before crushing some Fritos corn chips on top. She then topped it off with a slice of cheese and some avocado before rolling up the slice of turkey.

"It's more of a hand roll than a cut roll, but Nobu should definitely put it on their menu," Cox joked as she took a bite of the finished product.

Sharing the exact ingredients for the dish in her caption, Cox wrote: "California Roll? Nah.. I'm more of an Alabama Roll kinda girl. 🤠"

The Friends alum's comments were filled with followers pointing out that her lunchtime favorite was yet another example of a striking similarity between her and her fictional character on the beloved sitcom, Monica Geller.

"Could she BE more Monica Geller?" one person wrote, while another replied: "I don't think so 😂"

Of course, this is not the first time Cox has revealed herself to be a Monica. In April, she joked about their similarities by posting an Instagram Reel that showed off her highly-organized kitchen.

"Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica," Cox said at the start of the clip before showing off her perfectly arranged cooking utensils, her spice drawer — which had every ingredient in a uniform container with a label — and her neat pantry.

Cox's character on Friends was known for being a very tidy person and it's safe to say, the actress is too! "I know," she said at the end of the video with a little shrug.

In November, Cox recreated the iconic Thanksgiving scene from a 1998 episode where she stuffed her head inside a raw turkey.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day," Cox began in the Instagram clip at the time. "I'm feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f----- fool, I'm just gonna snap."

