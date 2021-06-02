Courteney Cox Channels Hometown Roots with Sushi-Inspired Recipe for 'Alabama Roll' – Watch
Courteney Cox is taking fans back to her Alabama roots!
In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress, 56, shared one of her favorite recipes for a lunchtime snack, which she dubbed the "Alabama Roll."
"This is a California Roll," she began the video, holding up a dish filled with sushi. "We didn't have these where I grew up."
Instead, the Birmingham native shared one snack that she did have on hand. Demonstrating how to make it, Cox added mayonnaise and mustard to a slice of turkey before crushing some Fritos corn chips on top. She then topped it off with a slice of cheese and some avocado before rolling up the slice of turkey.
"It's more of a hand roll than a cut roll, but Nobu should definitely put it on their menu," Cox joked as she took a bite of the finished product.
Sharing the exact ingredients for the dish in her caption, Cox wrote: "California Roll? Nah.. I'm more of an Alabama Roll kinda girl. 🤠"
The Friends alum's comments were filled with followers pointing out that her lunchtime favorite was yet another example of a striking similarity between her and her fictional character on the beloved sitcom, Monica Geller.
"Could she BE more Monica Geller?" one person wrote, while another replied: "I don't think so 😂"
Of course, this is not the first time Cox has revealed herself to be a Monica. In April, she joked about their similarities by posting an Instagram Reel that showed off her highly-organized kitchen.
"Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica," Cox said at the start of the clip before showing off her perfectly arranged cooking utensils, her spice drawer — which had every ingredient in a uniform container with a label — and her neat pantry.
Cox's character on Friends was known for being a very tidy person and it's safe to say, the actress is too! "I know," she said at the end of the video with a little shrug.
Friends aired for 10 seasons from 1994 through 2004. Cox starred in the sitcom alongside Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
In November, Cox recreated the iconic Thanksgiving scene from a 1998 episode where she stuffed her head inside a raw turkey.
"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day," Cox began in the Instagram clip at the time. "I'm feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f----- fool, I'm just gonna snap."
After playing a GIF of the famous scene, Cox continued, "So anyhow, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy." She then perfectly redid the infamous moment, raw turkey and all, while dancing in her kitchen to the Friends theme song.