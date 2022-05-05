Courteney Cox and Suzanne Somers Make Burgers While Working Out with ThighMasters: 'Cook and Tone'

Courteney Cox and Suzanne Somers are master multitaskers!

The two stars appeared in a hilarious video shared to their respective Instagram feeds Wednesday, which showed them working out with ThighMasters — the exercise equipment once advertised by Somers, 75, in a series of iconic '90s commercials — while making turkey burgers.

Set to the theme song from Somers' classic sitcom Three's Company, the clip shows her and Cox at an outdoor grill, assembling the burgers with cheese, peppers and more as they feel the burn from their workout.

"What a combo! Turkey Burger ThighMasters! Loved being with you @courteneycoxofficial!" Somers wrote alongside her own post.

Cox has shared various cooking videos to her social media feeds in the past, effectively channeling her famous Friends character, chef Monica Geller.

"If you hate fish as much as I do ... you'll love this recipe," wrote Cox back in March 2021 alongside a video of herself making "roasted halibut with cherry tomatoes, all in one pan." She then went on to share the full recipe in the caption (including an aioli sauce!).

One Friends alum who couldn't resist giving her close pal props in the comments? Jennifer Aniston, who included a fun nod to their show by writing, "Could you BE any cuter ... ???"

"Hahaha! @jenniferaniston," Cox responded, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox Shares Photo of the Friends Cast's "Last Supper" Before Filming Final Episode

Somers, meanwhile, recently opened up about the financial success of her famous fitness device, the ThighMaster, this past March.

When asked on the Hollywood Raw podcast how much she has made from ThighMaster, the actress said, "I grew up poor. And I live a good life ... $19.95 x 10 million, so kind of do the math. We're probably at 15 million now."

After a brief calculation, co-host Dax Holt discovered that the Step by Step alum has made about $299,250,000 from the device to date.