Chef Monica! Courteney Cox Shares an Easy Halibut Recipe: 'If You Hate Fish ... You'll Love This'

Courteney Cox posted a video showing viewers how to cook "roasted halibut with cherry tomatoes, all in one pan"

Almost 17 years after the Friends series finale, Courteney Cox still hasn't strayed far from the culinary talents of Monica Geller!

The actress, 56, shared a 5-minute video to her Instagram feed on Sunday that showed her in the kitchen going through the steps of how to cook "roasted halibut with cherry tomatoes, all in one pan."

"If you hate fish as much as I do ... you'll love this recipe," wrote Cox, who previously said that she cooked during the vast majority of her time in quarantine. Then she went on to share the full recipe in the caption (including an aioli sauce!).

One Friends alum who couldn't resist giving her close pal props in the comments? Jennifer Aniston, who included a fun nod to their show by writing, "Could you BE any cuter ... ???"

"Hahaha! @jenniferaniston," Cox responded, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Cox has been giving various lifestyle tips on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown, like last month when she took fans through her super-quick five-minute makeup routine.

"So since I'm always late, I wanted to learn how to do my makeup the most efficient way, in five minutes, with 10 things. And I'm going to show you how," the Cougar Town alum said at the beginning of her tutorial before going through the steps.

A slew of the actress's famous followers commented on the post. "Glowing," Octavia Spencer wrote with two heart emojis while Debra Messing joked, "How come we always make a face when we do mascara!?!?"

Last year, Cox shared a beauty video getting glammed up by her daughter Coco, 16, during quarantine. "Asked Coco to do my make-up ... I guess you get what you pay for!" she jokingly captioned the post on Instagram.

For Friends fans who are excited about Cox's time in the kitchen, a cookbook inspired by the show might just what you need to get through the rest of lockdown.

Friends the Official Cookbook, written by Amanda Nicole Yee and released back in September, is packed with over 90 recipes inspired by the characters in the iconic sitcom, from Rachel's trifle to Phoebe's faceless foods and the gang's classic Friendsgiving feast.

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions and modifications to accommodate home cooks of all levels. Episodes of the show are also paired with each recipe so once you're ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish — like with Joey's favorite meatball sub.