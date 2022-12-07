Courteney Cox Jokes 'This is How Real New Yorkers Eat Pizza' in Hilarious Video

The Friends star shared her comical pizza-eating tips on Instagram

By
Published on December 7, 2022 05:42 PM
Courtney Cox Pizza
Photo: Courtney Cox/Instagram

Courteney Cox just proved she's not a pizza expert.

On Wednesday, the Scream star shared a lighthearted video on Instagram educating her followers on the way to eat pizza like a "real New Yorker."

While dining at a cozy pizza restaurant with exposed brick walls and neon signs, Cox demonstrated several hilarious methods to "authentically" eat a New York slice.

"A lot of people who are not from New York come into the city and they can't wait to have New York-style pizza, and they don't know how to eat it," the actress, who is originally from Alabama, says at the start of the video.

"So first what you do is dab it, you get all the oil off," she says in a serious tone before picking up a plastic fork and knife and carefully cutting bite-sized pieces. "Then authentic New Yorkers like to cut the tip off and they just do a little bite at a time."

But her parody doesn't stop there.

"If you're from, like, Sicily or whatever, roll it like a pizza pie," she quips. Then the camera zooms in on her fingers as she demonstrates how to turn the slice into a rollup.

Courtney Cox/Instagram (2)

In a sarcastic tone used throughout the video, Cox claims New Yorkers have their own style to eating pizza by deconstructing the cheese. "Sometimes when people are craving double cheese they push all the cheese into one area," she jokes.

In perhaps her funniest method yet, the actress uses a fork to rake all the cheese from the slice onto the crust, leaving a soggy and bare piece of pizza on her plate. "Then you can give this to somebody," she quips before offering the piece to other diners sitting nearby. "You guys want this part?"

Courtney Cox/Instagram (2)

Just last week, Cox shared another comical video on Instagram in which the star surprised Friends fans visiting Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, where the show was filmed.

"I am working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time for me to surprise Friends' fans and photobomb their shots," Cox said at the beginning of the clip.

In the video, Cox hid behind the series' iconic orange couch, which was placed in front of the equally-iconic water fountain, as featured in the show's opening titles. As the people sat on the couch to pose for pictures, Cox appeared from behind them to photobomb their shots.

Once fans saw Cox in the background of their photos, Cox came out of her hiding place to greet them.

"Don't you hate a photo bomber? #friends," Cox captioned the sweet post.

