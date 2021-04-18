Courteney Cox Showed Us Her Secret for Achieving Monica Geller-Level Organization in Her Pantry

Profile Menu
Apparently, Courteney Cox has learned a thing or two from Monica Geller!
The Friends alum posted an Instagram Reel earlier this week revealing she's just like her character from the hit TV series when it comes to organizing. "Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica," she says at the beginning of the video before showing us her perfectly organized kitchen.
In the first clip, Cox opens a large drawer that contains a wooden organizer with cutouts designed to fit all her kitchen utensils (like her can opener, potato peeler, and corkscrew). She goes on to show another drawer with neatly sorted spices in matching containers with labels that make them quick and easy to grab. And finally, she shares a glimpse inside her perfectly organized pantry, featuring dry goods in various glass storage containers. Now that's a pantry Monica Geller would approve of!
Glass containers with airtight lids are great for systematically organizing your pantry and keeping food fresh and dry. Think: No more half-used bags of flour or opened boxes of pasta sitting on your shelves. They're also a lot more visually appealing and make it easier to grab things quickly when you're cooking.
Cox appears to keep her smaller grains in mason jars — likely because they're easy to pour into a measuring cup — and her tea bags in wide glass canisters with matching lids that have knobs.
'Tis the season for spring cleaning, so we searched Amazon for some similar options that'll make organizing your pantry a breeze; they include this set of five different size glass containers with clamp lids that come with conveniently attached scoops for $25, and this pack of four Ball mason jars that are on sale.
If you've been putting off organizing your pantry, this is your sign to do it. Yes, you too can be "cool and fun at organized indoor projects" like Monica (and Cox!).
Keep scrolling to shop eight top-rated glass storage containers on Amazon, starting at just $14.
