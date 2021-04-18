Courteney Cox Showed Us Her Secret for Achieving Monica Geller-Level Organization in Her Pantry

In the first clip, Cox opens a large drawer that contains a wooden organizer with cutouts designed to fit all her kitchen utensils (like her can opener, potato peeler, and corkscrew). She goes on to show another drawer with neatly sorted spices in matching containers with labels that make them quick and easy to grab. And finally, she shares a glimpse inside her perfectly organized pantry, featuring dry goods in various glass storage containers. Now that's a pantry Monica Geller would approve of!