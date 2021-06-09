Watch Courteney Cox Eat Her Way Through Disneyland: 'I Don't Feel So Good'

The Friends star took bites of some classic theme park foods during a trip to Disneyland on Wednesday

Courteney Cox is enjoying Disneyland one bite at a time.

The Friends star, 56, shared a video of herself sampling all the treats in the Anaheim, California park-which officially reopened at the end of April- in an Instagram video on Wednesday. "Ate my way through Disneyland," she captioned the post.

At the beginning of the video, the camera pans from Sleeping Beauty castle to the actress, who is wearing a casual all gray ensemble. "I love Disneyland," she says in the clip. "It just makes me feel so good."

Then, upbeat music begins and the camera circles around Cox as she chows down different signature foods from the Happiest Place on Earth.

First up, she takes a bit out of a classic chocolate-dipped Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar, and then moves on to a stick of pink cotton candy. Next, the actress takes on a massive turkey leg before finishing her food journey with what appears to be a Chile Mango Dole Whip.

"I don't feel so good," she says while holding her hand over her stomach and looking a little queasy to end the video.

Other celebrities commented on Cox's video sharing their reaction to the variety of magical foods she had just tasted.

Queer Eye star Tan France wrote "Pure joy," while Reese Witherspoon simply commented three crying laughing emojis. Nightcap actress Ali Wentworth echoed Cox's sentiments from the end of the video, commenting: "I'm nauseous."

Friends fan also enjoyed her video had fun in the comments of the post. "Monica became Joey," one user wrote, while another referenced a specific Thanksgiving episode in which Monica's mother offers her the last of the pie because it won't fit in the fridge. "'You did it Judy, she is finally full,'" the fan wrote, followed by two heart emojis.