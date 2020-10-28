Couple Has Donut-Themed Wedding at the Dunkin' Drive-Thru Where They First Met

This couple found their happily ever after at a Dunkin' drive-thru.

In 2015, the general manager of a Dunkin' location in Edmond, Oklahoma, Sugar Good, met her now-husband John Thompson, as she was working the drive-thru.

Every day over several months, Good, 49, and Thompson, 45 would exchange small conversations during his daily trips to the chain. "He ordered a large hot coffee with cream and sugar and a sausage egg and cheese croissant, it was like clockwork every day," the bride told KWTV.

Eventually, Good passed her business card to Thompson that included her cell phone number, and shortly after they went on their first date — and have been together ever since.

Image zoom Credit: Dunkin Donuts

Thompson popped the question in the parking lot the Dunkin' location and just last week, on October 13, the couple wed in the drive-thru where they met. The donut-themed ceremony featured the couple's favorite glazed and maple-glazed confections and was complete a dessert table, donut bouquet, donut cake, Dunkin' balloons, and custom photos.

Image zoom Credit: Dunkin Donuts

The ceremony took place as customers were in line for their morning coffee — they were all informed of the festivities by a beautifully decorated sign that detailed the couple's love story.

Image zoom Credit: Dunkin Donuts

"I am so thankful for everything Dunkin’ has given me - from my job to lifelong friends, and now, my husband,” Good said on Dunkin's blog. “When John and I were planning our big day, we decided there was no better place to say 'I do' than right where we met. This Dunkin’ drive-thru has brought me one of my biggest blessings, and we’re so glad we were able to celebrate such a special occasion here with our Dunkin’ family!"