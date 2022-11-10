Couple Gets Married in the Produce Aisle at ALDI Grocery Store: 'It's One of Our Favorite Places'

First comes loves, second comes marriage…in an ALDI grocery store. At least that's the case for Michael Hurd and Jessica Bojanowski who exchanged vows Nov. 9 at the supermarket's model location in Batavia, Illinois.

"Getting married at ALDI feels like a dream come true," the newlyweds tell PEOPLE exclusively. "It has always been a key part of our relationship. We work opposite schedules, so weekends are the only time we get to really see each other. We've always cherished our Sunday morning ALDI shopping dates. It's something we look forward to doing together each week."

After hearing about the supermarket's Happily Ever ALDI contest, which offered couples the chance to win a wedding in one of their stores, Hurd and Bojanowski entered right away and later found out they had won.

"The people who know us best, know we're obsessed with ALDI, so they were excited for us when we told them we won this contest," says the couple.

Following the pair's nuptials, which were officiated by one of the grocery stores employees, guests headed to the wine and beer section for the reception. Hors d'oeuvres included chicken sliders, jumbo coconut shrimp and a charcuterie board that spanned an entire check lane, while their signature cocktail featured two different types of hard cider. The couple's three-tiered cake was carrot with a wedding cake topper that featured a shopping cart and quarter.

As wedding favors, each guest left with candles, chocolate and a custom-made wedding quarter holder keychain.

Joan Kavanaugh, ALDI's Vice President of National Buying adds that the bride and groom also get groceries for a year and wedding registry must-haves including small kitchen appliances, bedding, towels and home goods.

"We still can't believe we had the opportunity to get married in one of our favorite places, surrounded by all our family and friends," they add.