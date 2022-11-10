Couple Gets Married in the Produce Aisle at ALDI Grocery Store: 'It's One of Our Favorite Places'

Michael Hurd and Jessica Bojanowski exchanged vows at the supermarket's model location in Batavia, Illinois on Nov. 9

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 10, 2022 04:22 PM
Aldi wedding
Photo: fig Media

First comes loves, second comes marriage…in an ALDI grocery store. At least that's the case for Michael Hurd and Jessica Bojanowski who exchanged vows Nov. 9 at the supermarket's model location in Batavia, Illinois.

"Getting married at ALDI feels like a dream come true," the newlyweds tell PEOPLE exclusively. "It has always been a key part of our relationship. We work opposite schedules, so weekends are the only time we get to really see each other. We've always cherished our Sunday morning ALDI shopping dates. It's something we look forward to doing together each week."

After hearing about the supermarket's Happily Ever ALDI contest, which offered couples the chance to win a wedding in one of their stores, Hurd and Bojanowski entered right away and later found out they had won.

Aldi wedding
fig Media

"The people who know us best, know we're obsessed with ALDI, so they were excited for us when we told them we won this contest," says the couple.

Following the pair's nuptials, which were officiated by one of the grocery stores employees, guests headed to the wine and beer section for the reception. Hors d'oeuvres included chicken sliders, jumbo coconut shrimp and a charcuterie board that spanned an entire check lane, while their signature cocktail featured two different types of hard cider. The couple's three-tiered cake was carrot with a wedding cake topper that featured a shopping cart and quarter.

Aldi wedding
fig Media

As wedding favors, each guest left with candles, chocolate and a custom-made wedding quarter holder keychain.

Aldi wedding
fig Media

Joan Kavanaugh, ALDI's Vice President of National Buying adds that the bride and groom also get groceries for a year and wedding registry must-haves including small kitchen appliances, bedding, towels and home goods.

"We still can't believe we had the opportunity to get married in one of our favorite places, surrounded by all our family and friends," they add.

Related Articles
Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt in Romantic Texas Ceremony
Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan. Credit: Brooke Taelor
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Are Married! All the Wedding Details — Including Tattoos and Beer Burros
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding 49-28102022
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis Wedding
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis Are Married in Fairytale Ceremony: 'Everything We Dreamed'
Chase Bryant and Selena Weber. Credit: Samantha Mahler Photography.
Country Star Chase Bryant Marries Model Selena Weber in Hilltop Texas Ceremony: See the Photos
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Where was the image taken - Tennessee and Mexico When was the image taken - 08/27/22 and 10/27/22 Who took the photograph - Rebecca Adler Full credit line – Rebecca Adler Source contact information: Name: Caroline Fields Phone: 901.289.0086 E-mail: caroline@bbrmusicgroup.com
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony
Lesley Murphy Wedding . Credit: Chris J. Evans.
'Bachelor' Alum Lesley Murphy Is Married! All the Details from Her Beachside Wedding in Maui
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis What is shown in the photograph - bride and groom, wedding guests, wedding decor, getting ready through send off after the reception. Where was the image taken - The Lumen Room Dallas TX When was the image taken - Aug 4, 2022 Who took the photograph - Megan Kay Photography Full credit line – photo: @megankayphotography Planning: @alexakayevents Dress: @elizabethleesebridal Hair and make up: @etoillyartistry Studio: @thelumenroom Source contact information: Name: Megan Buhr Phone: 903-802-1268 E-mail: megankayphotography@gmail.com
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis' Wedding Photos: 'Everything We've Ever Dreamed Of'
Stephen Morgan & Steven Romo. credit: Heather Glenn with Elysian Bloom Photography
Fox Weather's Stephen Morgan Marries News Correspondent Steven Romo: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'
Kelsey Dunlap and Jacob Young's Wedding
Nurses Marry in Emotional Wedding After Epic Engagement at Hospital Where They Fell in Love During Pandemic
Savannah Sellers wedding
NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration
Lena Stone wedding
Lena Stone Is Married! All the Details from the Singer's Nashville Wedding to Michael Beckham
Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann Wedding
Adele Helped This Couple Get Engaged — and Now They're Married! See the Wedding Photos
NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr wedding photos exclusive
Kelly Oubre Jr. Is Married! Inside the NBA Star's Luxe Tropical Wedding to Wife Shylynn
dillon carmichael wedding
Country Singer Dillon Carmichael Marries 'Best Friend' Shayla Whitson: See Their Wedding Photos
air fryers
The 5 Best Air Fryers of 2022