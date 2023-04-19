Couple Gets Married at Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile of Love' Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas: See the Photos!

Kassandra Lewis and Patrick Carney got married April 15 in Las Vegas: "We had an amazing time," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively of the ceremony officiated by Cheddar Cheese and Corndog Clara

By Kimberlee Speakman
and Emily Strohm
Published on April 19, 2023 03:58 PM
Oscar Mayer Wienermolbile of Love Wedding
Photo: Courtesy of Jun Jung, Little White Wedding Chapel

Two Oscar Mayer fans had their dream wedding under the "Wienermobile of Love."

Kassandra Lewis and Patrick Carney got married under the iconic 27-ft hot-dog-shaped vehicle during Oscar Meyer's limited wedding pop-up outside the Las Vegas' Little White Chapel on Apr. 15.

The couple tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Weinermobile has been a part of their love story since their first date in Sioux Falls, South Dakota back in 2020.

"We decided to walk down to Falls Park where we stumbled upon the Wienermobile," says the couple in a statement. "We took our first picture together in front of the Wienermobile and even had it made into a magnet on our fridge. It felt so special to bring our love story full circle and now get married in front of it."

Oscar Mayer Wienermolbile of Love Wedding
Courtesy of Jun Jung, Little White Wedding Chapel

Their all-expenses paid wedding came complete with a slew of Oscar Mayer themed extras, which the couple says made for an unforgettable experience.

"We had an amazing time," says the pair. "The Wiener Whistle quartet was awesome, and we loved the Wiener Cake! Our officiants Cheddar Cheese and Corndog Clara made our day so special."

As for which part of the special day was their favorite, the bride and groom agree: "Our hot dog pun-filled vows and the Wiener Cake! Both were such fun touches that made the day so unique."

Oscar Mayer Wienermolbile of Love Wedding
Courtesy of Jun Jung, Little White Wedding Chapel

Lewis adds that everyone in attendance had fun playing up the theme. "When my best friend Lizzy found out we were getting married, she was so excited and decided to make us a bouquet of flowers and boutonniere with hot dogs included," she says.

"I also added a hot dog necklace to the bouquet that my other best friend Kat bought for all the women in attendance."

Despite only giving their loved ones four days notice before their big day, friends and family members still made the trip to Sin City to watch the couple say "I do."

Oscar Mayer Wienermolbile of Love Wedding
Courtesy of Jun Jung, Little White Wedding Chapel

"Most of our immediate family members and a few of our closest friends were able to make it," adds Lewis. "One of our guests actually took three planes to get to Vegas from Montana!"

The bride and groom — who stayed at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip — celebrated their nuptials with dinner after the wedding with family and friends, and then celebrated in classic Vegas style, by heading to the "casino to celebrate with drinks."

As for their future plans down the line, the couple who "loves to travel" say they'll look forward to their anniversary every year.

"We plan to celebrate future anniversaries either in Las Vegas or following the Wienermobile around the country!"

