Illinois Couple Finds 63-Year-Old McDonald's Fries While Renovating Their Home

For now, the couple is keeping their discovery saved in a container above their refrigerator

While it's usually not difficult to find a nearby McDonald's in the United States, one couple did not even have to leave their house to find a fast food meal.

Grace and Rob Jones purchased their Crystal Lake, Illinois home in 2015 and though it was not a fixer-upper they knew they'd gradually make improvements, TODAY reported.

Earlier this month, while renovating the home's kitchen and bathroom Rob came across something unexpected. He was removing a built-in toilet paper holder when he spotted what appeared to be a bundle of cloth.

"It was actually kind of hard to remove. I had to pull out some chisels and pliers really yank on it because it was stuck in like old plaster," Rob told TODAY Food. "So as I was doing that, I [could] kind of see through one of the corners some sort of cloth or something in there."

Couple finds 63-year-old McDonald’s fries in home’s wall while renovating bathroom Credit: Rob Jones

Because of his knowledge of true crime stories, he was nervous of what might be hidden behind the plaster and called in his wife into the room to join him.

That's when the couple discovered two McDonald's hamburger wrappers accompanied with a side of preserved French fries, TODAY reported.

"We just kind of assume whoever was building the house probably went there for lunch, and it fell in there or they did it on purpose," Rob said.

The old wrappers look quite different that what secures the fast food items nowadays. All three featured the restaurant's first, and since-retired, mascot, "Speedee."

In 2021, Time Out reported that Speedee would be making a comeback by reappearing on packaging throughout Japan to commemorate McDonald's 50th anniversary in the country.

After making the unique discovery Rob shared images of the old wrappers and fries on the r/mildlyinteresing subreddit, TODAY reported. According to users on the page, the Jonses now top an unofficial long-running competition for the oldest McDonald's finds inside of walls.

"Hey you now are the oldest McD in the walls find so far. I was the winner with it from 2001. You obliterated that," one Reddit user wrote under the post.

"This might be the strangest competition I've ever heard of. Yet I vaguely want in," another user added.