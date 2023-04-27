Couple Discovers 63-Year-Old Preserved McDonald's Fries in Bathroom Wall During Home Renovation

The two hamburger wrappers also found featured the original logo from when the fast food franchise opened in 1955

By
Published on April 27, 2023 12:02 AM
circa 1955: Exterior view of the first McDonald's fast food restaurant with its neon arches illuminated at night, Des Plaines, Illinois. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty

A couple recently found some well-preserved McDonald's fries inside their bathroom wall while renovating their home.

After purchasing their 63-year-old home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, in 2015, Grace and Rob Jones decided to remodel their kitchen and bathroom. But they were served a vintage surprise on Apr. 16 when Rob started taking out the house's original toilet paper holder.

"It was actually kind of hard to remove. I had to pull out some chisels and pliers, really yank on it because it was stuck in like old plaster," Rob told Today. "So as I was doing that, I [could] kind of see through one of the corners, some sort of cloth or something in there."

Calling over his wife, the couple found two McDonald's hamburger wrappers and a preserved side of fries inside the wall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We just kind of assume whoever was building the house probably went there for lunch, and it fell in there or they did it on purpose," Rob told Today.

The wrappers featured the original logo from when the fast food franchise opened in 1995, including its first mascot Speedee.

For Grace, it was a blast from the past, seeing as her mother attended the grand opening of the first McDonald's restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois that very year.

"She was at the grand opening when they opened it," Grace told Today. "So she's been so excited because it's bringing her right back to when she was a kid there … She can still rattle off how much the cheeseburger was when it opened and how much the fries were and all that."

According to the publication, the wrappers and fries are sitting atop the Joneses' fridge in a container, with Grace joking, "For the right price, we'd be happy to sell them."

Related Articles
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100 Episodes
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100th Episode of 'Home Town' with a Party She Says 'Felt Like a Second Wedding'
Wendy’s Chili
Wendy's Chili Is Coming to Grocery Stores
National Pretzel Day Freebies
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for National Pretzel Day
Anne Burrell, Stuart Claxton
Chef Anne Burrell and Husband Stuart Claxton Talk 'Wonderful' Married Life: 'A Whole Adventure' (Exclusive)
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder Is All Grown Up at Prom — See the Photos! https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZQJMEP2Fw/
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 17, and His Girlfriend Pose for Prom Photos
Haylie Duff Lake House Renovation
See Inside Haylie Duff's Lakefront 'Hippie Getaway' in a Former Texas Hunting Cabin (Exclusive)
blake shelton, gwen stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go Mushroom Hunting and Then Fry What They Foraged — Watch
Ree and Alex Drummond
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Reveals Her Car Got Stolen: 'My Bible Was in There'
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Go-to Healthy Breakfast That's 'So Easy to Make'
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Over the Moon Grateful' to Turn 63 After Surviving 'Hardest 6 Years of' Her Life
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup Are a 'Great Weekend Breakfast'
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Maneet Chauhan's Coconut Shrimp and Cauliflower 'Grits' Are 'Healthier and Lighter' with a 'Zing of Spices'
Kardea Brown attends the VIP Media tasting at VIRGIL'S Gullah Kitchen & Bar
Kardea Brown Recalls Not Taking 'No for an Answer' from Food Network While She Was a Social Worker
Taco Bell- Peter Davidson - Breakfast with Peter
Pete Davidson Becomes 'Toned Down' Version of Himself, Peter Davidson, in Taco Bell Commercial 
Ryan Seacrest (L) and Julianne Hough attend City of Hope's Fifth Annual MEI Comedy Roast Honoring Clear Channel's John Ivey on November 7, 2012 at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California.
Julianne Hough Reveals Ex Ryan Seacrest First Introduced Her to Wine Since She Grew Up Mormon
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hailey Bieber Has Two of These Instant Pot Air Fryers, Which Shoppers Say Create the 'Perfect Crunch'