Couple Discovers 63-Year-Old Preserved McDonald's Fries in Bathroom Wall During Home Renovation

A couple recently found some well-preserved McDonald's fries inside their bathroom wall while renovating their home.

After purchasing their 63-year-old home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, in 2015, Grace and Rob Jones decided to remodel their kitchen and bathroom. But they were served a vintage surprise on Apr. 16 when Rob started taking out the house's original toilet paper holder.

"It was actually kind of hard to remove. I had to pull out some chisels and pliers, really yank on it because it was stuck in like old plaster," Rob told Today. "So as I was doing that, I [could] kind of see through one of the corners, some sort of cloth or something in there."

Calling over his wife, the couple found two McDonald's hamburger wrappers and a preserved side of fries inside the wall.

"We just kind of assume whoever was building the house probably went there for lunch, and it fell in there or they did it on purpose," Rob told Today.

The wrappers featured the original logo from when the fast food franchise opened in 1995, including its first mascot Speedee.

For Grace, it was a blast from the past, seeing as her mother attended the grand opening of the first McDonald's restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois that very year.

"She was at the grand opening when they opened it," Grace told Today. "So she's been so excited because it's bringing her right back to when she was a kid there … She can still rattle off how much the cheeseburger was when it opened and how much the fries were and all that."

According to the publication, the wrappers and fries are sitting atop the Joneses' fridge in a container, with Grace joking, "For the right price, we'd be happy to sell them."